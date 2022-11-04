Best Laptops 2022: From MacBook to HP Check Out the Popular Picks Online For Work Demands

Best Laptops 2022: Are you a businessman or a working professional looking for a laptop for your work? While buying best laptop if you have a good budget then you can easily get the best features with smooth touch and stylish design. These best laptops for work give many connectivity options, sufficient storage capacity, and longer battery life. Also while choosing the best laptops in India for work purposes should come with the latest generation and processor.





What’s the best laptop? As there are millions of reviews, articles, and videos on the best laptops for professional needs it becomes more confusing. While looking for laptops for professional workers and businessman both security and high speed is required to give your best. Usually, these laptops come with both along with a better webcam quality for clear video or conference calls.





Best Laptops 2022:





To help you in making the best choice while buying best laptop we have shortlisted some of them. You can check them out and consider them before purchasing:





Talking about the best laptop, Apple tops the list. This MacBook Air laptop is all that you want when buying best laptop. To give a powerful performance the offered laptop comes with a battery life of up to 18 hours. The MacBook is versed with a backlit keyboard to help you work even with limited light. You can also do FaceTime as this laptop comes with stunning camera quality. Apple MacBook Price: Rs 89,990.





HP offers this stupendous and best laptop for business purposes. Versed with a 10th generation i5 processor this laptop has a screen size of 14 inches. The stylish natural silver color is designed to give a great battery life. The storage capacity is 8GB RAM which is sufficient to store all your confidential data and file. HP Laptop Price: Rs 78,400.





Mi brings this lightweight and portable notebook to help you in making a better and perfect presentation with ease. You can carry this laptop easily even while traveling. The wide screen of 14 inches helps in viewing everything clearly. Even after working for prolonged hours on this laptop, it won't strain your eyes as this features Anti Glare screen. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 56,990.





Another best laptop in business and work environments is this impeccable one from Lenovo. Some of the features are lightweight, backlit keyboard, and slim design. The 4 side narrow bezel enhances the viewing experience. This laptop also comes with a privacy shutter to prevent people from spying. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 52,090.





Dell is an eminent brand in the world of laptops and offers the best laptop for business needs. Available with a screen size of 15.6 inches it comes with a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor to give better productivity in your work. The fingerprint reader helps you to log in with ease as you do not have to wait for a longer time. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 69,890.





