Best Laptops For Working Professionals: Lenovo Ideapad, Apple MacBook, HP 15s, Etc, Listed Here

Best Laptops: In this world of cut-throat competition, it feels really bad to stay behind just because your laptop wasn’t good enough. Also, merely planning to get a laptop is not as same as buying a new one. There’re many steps in between that need to be sorted so that your purchase decision lines in conformation with your requirements and budget. So, in the quest to get the list of best laptops in India, factors that you have to always keep in mind are budget, screen size, memory space, and so on. Some of the popular laptops in the market are Lenovo Ideapad, Apple MacBook, HP 15s, and similar others.







Once you are comfortable with the best laptops in India, you can easily make the decision whether you want to know best laptops under 50000, best laptops under 40000, best laptops under 30000, best laptops for students, and so on. Along with this, you can also find whether you need to comprehend the list of best HP laptops in India, best Dell laptops in India, Best Lenovo laptops in India, best MSI laptops in India, etc.





Best Laptops For Working Professionals: Which Brand To Choose?





Now, this is a big question. You may be tempted to purchase an Apple MacBook but does it align with your requirements? In short, you have to be extremely careful while choosing the laptop brands for yourself. From AMD Ryzen laptops to 32 GB RAM laptops, from best gaming laptops to best touchscreen laptops, you can get everything to anything regarding the best laptops in India for working professionals. Some of the best laptop brands in India are listed below:





HP

Dell

MSI

Lenovo

Apple





Best Laptops For Working Professionals: Top Picks





Here’re the most impeccable laptops available in India that are opting for professionals. Take a look and select the finest one for yourself:













HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 - 14% Off





For the list of best laptops, this HP 15s laptop is a must-to-include option. Available with an impressive 8 GB RAM and a micro-edge anti-glare FHD display, this HP laptop comes in a natural silver color and is versed with an i5 processor. You can get to experience a sizzling 1920 x 1080









video resolution and can also get a number of connectivity portals like 2 USB ports, 1 HDMI port, and a Bluetooth option. The battery life of this HP laptop is up to 7 hours, offering you the strong backup you need for office work. HP laptop price: Rs 58,018.





Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop - 13% Off





When you are looking for best Apple laptop, the 2020 MacBook Air is the one that you cannot leave behind. Available with an exquisite 13.3-inch/33.74 cm retina display, this Apple laptop flaunts its M1 chip and 8-core CPU. Appreciated for its noiseless operation and strong battery life (up to 16





hours), the Apple MacBook is the perfect one to have for office-related work. The macOS allows you to take leverage of Apple laptops to its core. Without a doubt, this one makes the list of the best laptops in India. Apple MacBook Price: Rs 86,990.





Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop - 26% Off





Still confused about the best laptops for working professionals? Worry not as the Dell Inspiron laptop is here to sort out all your issues. This amazing Dell laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD,





making it a full-fledged laptop for working professionals. Along with this, the offered Dell laptop has an average battery life of up to 4 hours, however, its powerful performance and responsive nature make this a hit among people. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 58,912.





Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop - 32% Off





Seeking the best laptops in India? Why not get this Lenovo Ideapad that comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD? The offered Lenovo Ideapad has a backlit keyboard and is available with a preloaded

Windows 11 Home OS. Applauded for its 512 GB SSD, this Lenovo laptop has a 15.6-inch display and is versed with AMD Radeon Graphics. The processing speed of this Lenovo Ideapad is 2.1 GHz and is available with an in-built microphone. Lenovo Ideapad Price: Rs 46,712.





ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) - 24% Off





For the best laptop list, the offered ASUS VivoBook gives great performance and long-lasting battery life. If you are looking for affordable laptops for your office needs then this one can be a great pick.

The slim and lightweight laptops make it travel-friendly too. The offered laptop has 4 GB RAM and a screen size of 15.6 inches. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.

Best Laptops For Working Professionals: FAQ

1. Which is the best laptop to buy for working people?

HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen

Apple MacBook Pro

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Lenovo ThinkPad E14

Dell Vostro 3401 14 Inch

2. Which laptop RAM is best?

Laptops with 8 GB or more RAM are considered much better.

3. Which laptop is better HDD or SSD? Talking about the best laptops, HDDs are superior in performance when compared to SSDs. 4. Which generation of the laptop is the latest? The best laptops in India with respect to 12th Gen Intel Core Laptops.





