5 Best Laptops For Students In India 2023

Best Laptops For Students: School and college life is all about making the best projects, assignments, presentations, etc. Post-COVID the trend in online classes has increased making it a mandate to get the best laptops for all your academic needs. Since you have to carry laptops on campus they should be light. Your money should be well spent if you choose the best laptops for students. All students have different budgets, some prefer getting the best laptops at an affordable price while some go for the best brand without thinking about the price.





Every course has its own technological demands and choosing the best laptops for students may not be the same for everyone. For example, designers might look for some other features and management students for something else. So, when choosing a laptop one should consider all the factors and then decide which one to go for. The most crucial aspect of a laptop is its price-to-performance ratio, which is followed by battery life, size and weight, keyboard and trackpad, and adequate performance.





Best Laptops For Students:





If you’re able to spend more, and for anyone on a tighter budget, check out all the options for the best laptops:









All high school or college students looking for the best laptops to last through their entire three or four years course should get this HP laptop. Versed with a core i3 processor this laptop comes with a





screen size of 15.6 Inches. The offered laptop comes with great battery life. An excellent keyboard and plenty of ports is the key highlight of this laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 43,018.









Best laptops for students at an affordable price? Check out this one from ASUS which has a storage capacity of 4 GB RAM. The laptop has an excellent screen size of 15.6 Inches and 6 hours of average





battery life. The picture resolution is 1366 x 768 to provide a better experience. You can log in fast with just a touch of the finger. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.









Explore this Acer laptop which is one of the best laptops for students. The slim and sleek design makes it easy to carry while attending classes. There is also a webcam for attending online classes.





You can connect it easily with Bluetooth and Wifi. With a battery life of up to 10 hours, you can easily operate the laptop for long hours. There are multiple ports offering great connectivity. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 52,000.





The list of the best laptops is incomplete without this Lenovo laptop. To keep your eyes protected while studying the laptop is versed with an anti-glare screen. Ideal for students the laptop comes





with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM. The rapid charge feature charges the laptop up to 80% in one hour. Connect faster and get all your work done soon with the Bluetooth 5.0 version. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 36,990.









If you're looking for the best laptops for students and you're comfortable using MacOS, look no further. This Apple laptop is loaded with powerful features to give you the best productivity. The





laptop is designed with an impeccable battery life of up to 18 hours. The stunning retina display delivers a better visual experience. Apple Laptop Price: Rs 86,990





FAQs: Best Laptops For Students





1. Which brand of laptop for students is the best?





2020 Apple MacBook Air

Lenovo ThinkPad E14

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

HP 15s- Ryzen 5

Acer Extensa 15





2. How do I choose a laptop for studying?





Tips to choose the laptops for students:





Storage size

Battery life

Portable design

3. Which size of the laptop is best?

The perfect screen size of the laptop for students is a 12.5 to 14-inch screen.





4. What makes a laptop fast?

The RAM makes a laptop run fast and at a better speed.





Explore more options on the best laptops for students





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.