Best Laptops And Desktops For School And Colleges: Perfect Options From Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Etc

Best Laptops And Desktops: The time of technological advancement has ensured that every school and college student today has to use a laptop/desktop in doing assignments, preparing reports, design presentations, and similar tasks. Last year's pandemic has also shown us a real picture of how school-from-home becomes a reality. So, if you’re one of those parents or students who are seeking the best laptops/desktops online, you have come to the right page.





We ensure to handpick some of the most popular laptops and desktops that are available online. You can select these laptops/desktops on the basis of configurations like RAM capacity, screen sizes, processors, graphics cards, and preloaded operating systems. So, without delaying anymore, let’s take a look at some of the best laptops and desktops you can get on the web:





Read More: Best Laptops In India





Best Laptops And Desktops For Students





Wondering which laptop or desktop to get your school or college work done? Don’t worry, we have jotted down the best laptops and desktops you can have for yourself:





Best Laptops/Desktops For Students





Check out the favorite and very best options you can avail of online:









Buy Now





Yes, we are starting with a Mac first. Check out this Apple iMac 2021 model that comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space. Appreciated for its flawless design and user-friendliness, this Apple desktop also has a studio-quality three-mic array, which ensures crystal-clear calls and voice recordings. The offered Apple iMac comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity options. Available with a massive screen size of 24 inches, this Apple iMac flaunts its 11.5 mm thin design and lightweight, making it ideal for college and school use. Apple iMac 2021 price: Rs 1,30,490.





Also Read: 10 Laptop Price In India





Explore this Dell Inspiron 3511 laptop that is again an ideal choice for students. Clearly counted amongst the best laptops, this one from Dell comes with a powerful i3-1115G4 (1.70 GHz up to 4.10 GHz) processor and has a RAM of 8 GB along with a storage capacity of 512 GB.





Buy Now





Moreover, this Dell laptop comes with 3 USB ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card reader, and an audio jack. Dell Inspiron laptop price: Rs 40,990.





Lenovo, being a known brand, comes up with this exquisite IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop that has an impressive screen size of 15.6 inches (so that your kid doesn’t have to strain his/her eyes) and a staggering storage space of 512 GB.





Buy Now





The 8 GB RAM of this Lenovo laptop weighs only 1.63 kg and is versed with an HD 720p camera that comes with a privacy shutter. Known for its battery life of up to 6 hours, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with a 4-side narrow bezel design and is versed with an integrated dual array microphone. Lenovo laptop price: Rs 53,990.





If you’re seeking the best laptops for students, check out the HP Victus model. Although ideal for gaming, this HP laptop is a powerful one.





Buy Now





Integrated with a powerful Intel Core i7-12650H (up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g) processor, this HP laptop has a 9 ms response time. Ideal for gamers, designers, and coders, this laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home and is versed with an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera. HP laptop price: Rs 84,490.





Talking about the best desktops for students? Why not go with this one from HP? The offered HP all-in-one i3 desktop comes with a 27-inch screen, offering a wide viewing experience for your kids.









Buy Now





With 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space, this HP desktop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 and is versed with an HP Wide Vision 1080p FHD IR privacy camera. Along with this, the offered desktop comes in the 20.8 x 61.3 x 47.6 cm dimension and weighs around 6.59 kg. HP desktop price: Rs 54,490.







Another impeccable purchase option that can be counted amongst the best desktops for students. The ASUS Vivo AiO V222 comes with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD.









Buy Now

Moreover, this ASUS laptop comes with a wireless keyboard and is backed by the powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor. Available with a 21.5-inch screen size, this ASUS laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home and is appreciated for its anti-glare display. ASUS laptop price: Rs 43,490.











Explore more on the best laptops for students here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.