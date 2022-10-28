Best Laptops 2022: Top 14 Inch, 15 Inch, 2 in 1, Touchscreen, And Slim Laptops To Know About

Best Laptops 2022: Whether you are a student, coder, graphic designer, gamer, or writer you need a laptop on a daily basis for your work. Even for personal use like binge-watching favorite series, listening to music, watching videos, or accessing social media laptops are required. It's hard to imagine our life without a laptop as we are dependent on them for our daily work. We all look for different features in laptops depending on the purpose and work. With multiple reviews online, articles, and videos on the best laptops we often get confused as to which one to pick.





The screen size of a laptop plays a vital role in selecting the best laptop. There are many of us who look for a hybrid laptop as the compact design makes it look like a tab but performs the feature of a laptop. Again there are touchscreen laptops for easy navigation and better security. You can log in with just a touch of your finger. If you are looking for lightweight laptops then the slim and sleek designs can be the best pick.

Best Laptops 2022





So, for all of you who are seeking to buy laptops take a look at the popular, picks available online. These laptops are great in performance, offer outstanding battery life, and give better productivity while working.





Purchase this high-performance 14-inch laptop from Mi which comes with a storage capacity of 16GB RAM. The fingerprint sensor helps to unlock the system in just 2 seconds. The offered Mi laptop has an anti-glare display screen to keep your eyes protected. Enjoy a crisp and sharp vision with a full HD display. It comes with a long battery life of up to 11 hours. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 56,990.





HP brings to you this 14-inch i5 laptop that is appreciated for its better productivity. This laptop is versed with an 11th Gen intel processor. Along with this, the offered HP laptop comes with a slim and lightweight design which makes it portable. You can easily carry this laptop even while traveling. To make your work easier it also features in-built Alexa. HP Laptop Price: Rs 64,600.





Explore this 15-inch laptop from Acer with AMD Ryzen 3 processor to ensure high-speed performance. The FHD screen with a narrow border offers a stunning viewing experience. This laptop is a great pick for both gamers and professionals. Users can get plenty of storage space with a combination of up to 256 GB. This laptop also has a stunning camera and microphones to enhance video calling. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 29,990.





ASUS, being a prominent brand comes up with this impeccable 15-inch laptop and a touchpad for ease of navigation. Its wide-view FHD display has an anti-glare coating to cut down on unwanted distractions like annoying glare and reflections, allowing you to completely focus on what is in front of you. This laptop comes in a stylish design and Transparent Silver color. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.





Don't miss this stylish 2-in-1 Lenovo laptop that offers a screen size of 10.1 inches. These convertible or hybrid laptops come with a detachable screen. The offered laptop is versed with a powerful Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This laptop has 4 GB RAM and an internal storage capacity of 128 GB RAM. Lenovo laptop gives an astounding battery life of up to 6 hours. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 21,797.





Check out this amazing convertible laptop from HP with AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The offered laptops have a screen size of 13.3 inches. With the 4-way, FHD micro-edge touch display, see your ideas come to life in realistic with bright colors. The 360-degree hinge adapts so that you may simultaneously input with a touch device and a pen, accurately capturing even the most minute of sketches. This laptop can be a great pick for students and artists. HP Laptop Price: Rs 80,750.





Explore this exquisite touchscreen laptop from Microsoft which makes multi-tasking easy. This versatile device can be converted from a laptop to a tablet and gives better connectivity with USB-C and USB-A ports. The thin and lightweight design of the laptop gives a stylish look and is also portable. So you can work or play games on the go. Microsoft Laptop Price: Rs 89,990.





When it comes to selecting the best touchscreen laptops, you cannot miss this amazing Dell 14 in stylish Silver color and metal body. The fingerprint sensor helps in navigating things smoothly and fast. This comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM and a Windows 11 operating system. Get a wider viewing angle with a 14-inch display screen size. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 52,300.





Check out this sleek and slim lightweight laptop from Lenovo. Carry this wherever you go as it just weighs 1.7kg. You will never run out of power while watching a video or working as the offered laptops comes with a battery life of up to 8 hours. The FHD display screen delivers a crystal clear visual from every angle. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 62,490.





Bring this slim laptop from Lenovo that comes with 14-inch screen size and a storage capacity of 512 GB. The backlit keyboard ensures that you can work or play anywhere even with limited light. The feature of the Anti Glare screen protects your eyes from getting strained even after using the laptop for prolonged hours. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 74,909.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.