Best Laptop 2022: 10 Laptops You Should Know About

Best Laptop 2022: Laptops have become a necessity for almost everyone. Whether you are into business, office, students, kids, or gamers we all want laptops. It's critical for consumers searching for new laptops to consider if they meet their demands for work, school, creativity, or enjoyment. You can get laptops for cheap and costly depending on your budget.

The laptop is portable due to its lightweight, small size, and built-in battery. Many models can be carried in a car, utilized in a park, or worn constantly. You can easily access the relevant information wherever you are because of this mobility. This is the reason why many of us prefer a laptop rather than a desktop. With many latest laptops available we become confused as to which cone to buy.





Best Laptop 2022: Check out our recommendations





Lenovo ThinkBook 15





If you are looking to buy a new laptop then this one from Lenovo can be a good option. This can be connected easily with Wifi and Bluetooth. There are many connectivity options like HDMI, a 4-in-1 card reader, and an audio combo port to connect a variety of accessories without using dongles and adapters. The 90° Viewing Angle and Anti Glare Screen give you an amazing viewing experience. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 35,990.





Dell 14 (2021) Intel I5

These latest laptops from Dell come in a sleek and stylish look. The lightweight features make it handy to carry along with you. This comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM. The 14-inch screen size laptop is a touch screen and has an Active Pen Charger & Adapter. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 68,450.





ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

With Windows 11 operating system this ASUS laptop has 4GB RAM. The fingerprint reader allows you to just touch and log in instead of unlocking with a password. The transparent Silver or Slate Grey and thin design give a stylish look to this laptop. This laptop enables you to complete tasks quickly and effectively with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 25,990.





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1









If you have a limited budget and searching laptops for cheap prices then this one from Lenovo can be a good pick. Suitable for both students and professionals it comes with Narrow Bezel gives a clear picture while binge-watching your favorite series. The sleek and slim design makes this laptop portable. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 21,789.





HP 14s, 5th Gen





From the house of HP, this laptop features dual speakers and a bezel display screen. The long-lasting battery life makes you work, watch and play without any distractions. The memory storage capacity is ‎512 GB and 8GB RAM. The picture resolution is 1920 x 1080 Pixels. It also has a USB Type-C and 2 Super Speed USB Type-A ports. HP Laptop Price: Rs 38,990.





Dell Inspiron 3525

The latest laptops from Dell feature a 256GB HDD for storage and an Intel Athlon Silver 3050U processor for faster performance. This comes with a built-in HD webcam and a display screen size of 15.6 inches. Get a large touchpad and keyboard that make it simpler to explore your information, including a numeric keypad and 6.4% larger keycaps. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 31,599.





Apple MacBook Air Laptop

If you have a good budget and looking for the best laptops to buy then nothing can match this Apple MacBook. The stylish design can connect your iPhone and iPad apps directly to macOS. You can pick up calls directly on this laptop. The 18 hours of battery life makes you perform your work with speed. The 8GB unified RAM supports tasks like memory-hogging, multi-tab browsing, and opening a huge graphic file quickly and easily. The Fanless design keeps it cool even after handling high workloads. Apple MacBook Price: Rs 1,17,900.





HP Envy x360

This touchscreen laptop from HP enables you to use your finger to interact directly. The other features Backlit keyboard, Bang & Olufsen, Bluetooth, and Solid State Drive. The 360-degree hinge adapts so that you may simultaneously input with a touch device and a pen, accurately capturing even the most minute of sketches. To ensure your security, use the unhackable camera shutter. HP Laptop Price: Rs 74,500.





2021 Apple MacBook Pro

This 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro comes with 32 GB RAM. For clear video calls, this features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with an advanced image signal processor. The six-speaker sound system gives an amazing sound quality. Treat your eyes with vibrant colors and brightness. Apple MacBook Price: 3,09,990.





Samsung Intel Celeron Processor









This Samsung Laptop comes with military-grade durability to withstand harsh conditions. The built-in virus protection keeps your laptop safe from viruses. This comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and 4 GB RAM. Samsung Laptop Price: Rs 36,999.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.