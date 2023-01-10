5 Best Laptop Brands In India For Interior Designers To Show Creativity At The Best

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 11:38 AM IST
Best Laptop Brands: In this digital era getting the demand for laptops is increasing day by day. In offices, schools, and colleges desktops are being replaced with laptops. For interior designers showing their exquisite designs is the most important work as this will attract clients. To enhance their creativity getting the best laptop brands can be very helpful for them. There are a few considerations to make while purchasing a laptop for interior design. First, since you'll be storing all of your data and photographs on it, you'll need a lot of storage capacity.
Second, the best laptop needs to have a strong graphics card so you can work smoothly on projects with high resolutions. Last but not least, it's critical to choose one that is portable and lightweight. Why? Because you have to carry laptops on the site to show designs and layouts to engineers and clients. Slim and light laptops are easy to carry wherever you go.
|Best Laptop Brands
|Price
|2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
|Rs 92,990
|HP 15 10th Gen
|Rs 41,000
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|Rs 36,400
|Microsoft Surface Pro 7
|Rs 1,15,900
|2021 Apple MacBook Pro
|Rs 3,06,990
Things to consider before buying the best laptop brands for designers
- RAM
- CPU
- Storage capacity
- Battery life
- Display
- Wireless Connectivity
- Ports
Read More: 10 Laptop Price In India
Best Laptop Brands
Today, we have come up with the best laptops for interior designers to make your design workflow much easier and faster.
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Yes, we are starting with Mac first. With advanced features and power-packed performances Apple MacBook is the best laptop brand in India. Appreciated for its stylish look and great speed this
laptop is the best choice for interior designers. The high resolution is an important factor for designers for smooth running without any lag. This backlight keyboard helps to work even in low light conditions. Apple MacBook Price: Rs 92,990.
HP 15 10th Gen
Best laptop for designers? Check out this one from HP that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. The storage capacity is up to 8 GB RAM which is enough to avoid any lag while you are working on
an important project. Versed with a picture resolution of 1920 x 1080 the offered laptop for designers provides great connectivity and multiple ports as designers work with a variety of devices. HP Laptop Price: Rs 41,000.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
If you want a powerful laptop for designing then explore this slim and sleek Lenovo laptop. The memory capacity is up to 8 GB RAM. This laptop delivers some decent features. The anti-glare
screen keeps your eyes protected even while working for a prolonged time. This laptop provides an impeccable battery life of up to 8 hours. Work on the go even when you are on site. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 36,400.
Read More: Best Laptops Of 2023
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Another great pick of the best laptop for designers is Microsoft. The touchscreen 2 in 1 laptop is handy and very easy to use. You can make layout and design easily and show the best of creativity.
This laptop is designed with a vast screen size of 12.3 inches to give a better view and clarity while designing. Let your design ideas come in the best way with the finest laptop. The battery life is up to 10.5 hours. Microsoft Laptop Price: Rs 1,15,900.
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Get this awesome performance laptop for designers from Apple MacBook Pro. The widescreen size of 16.1 inches and the comfortable keyboard increases the user's overall experience. The Apple laptop
offers a large storage capacity of 32 GB RAM as designing work requires opening a lot of files at one time and this will not hamper the speed of the laptop. For designers, this is the best laptop. Apple Laptop Price: Rs 3,06,990.
Best Laptop Brands: FAQ
1. Which laptop brand is best for designers?
The best laptop for designers is Apple Macbook because of its stunning display and powerful features.
2. What do designers need in a laptop?
Designers look for higher storage capacity and multiple connectivities.
3. Which processor is best for graphic designing?
The Core i7-12700 is the best processor for graphic designing
Explore more options on the best laptop brands for interior designers
Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.