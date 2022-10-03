Best i7 Laptops Under 1 lakh: Performs Easy Multitasking At Great Speed And Superb Display

Best i7 Laptops Under 1 lakh: We all purchase laptops for a purpose and if that is not fulfilled then our time and money are wasted. For a graphic designer who is looking for a perfect picture and video editing feature, these i7 laptops are the best choice. They give excellent performance and also keep the laptop cool even after downloading heavy files and working for a longer time. Even if you want to render 3D objects this processor is highly recommended.





If you are looking for the best gaming laptops then i7 processor laptops are suitable for you. The clock speed is higher as compared to any other processor. You also get the option of hyper-threading. Laptops with i7 processors have a better display, battery life, design, and plenty of great alternatives as well.





Listed below are the best i7 laptops that are a great choice for graphic designers, multitasking, editing, etc.





This 14-inch HP Laptop has 16 GB RAM to save heavy files with ease. For gamers and graphic designers, this laptop is ideal as it comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Edit pictures and videos like a pro with the help of this lightweight laptop. The anti-glare display does not cause any strain on your eyes. So now working with this laptop for a longer time will not harm your eyes. The fingerprint reader keeps your data safe and secured. HP Laptop Price: Rs 96,999.





With a 52.5 WH battery that provides 7 hours of playback and Quick Charge technology that provides 3 hours of runtime in only 15 minutes, you can work without interruption all day long with this Lenovo laptop. For a quick update about the weather, setting an alarm, etc you just have to ask Alexa and your work is done. The touchscreen helps you in easing your work. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 74,990.





The thin and lightweight ASUS Laptop features a fingerprint reader and anti-glare panel. The dual-storage offers you the advantages of extremely quick data speed and sizable storage space. The 11th Gen Intel processor helps you get things done swiftly and efficiently. The large screen area and NanoEdge display provide an immersive viewing experience for work and play. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 61,616.





The ultra-thin and light laptop from MSI comes with a brushed aluminum frame and stylish cooling vents. For an ultimate gaming experience, this laptop is the ideal choice. A 4-sided display with a narrow bezel allows for a high screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience. You can easily connect to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. MSI Laptop Price: Rs 66,990.









Another great option from HP this is suitable for both working professionals and students. The storage capacity if of 16GB RAM. With fast charging give 50% charge in just 30 minutes. You can easily connect it with Wifi and Bluetooth. HP Laptop Price: Rs 80,990.





