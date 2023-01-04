5 Best i7 Laptops In India 2023: Choose From HP, Lenovo, ASUS, And More

Best i7 Laptops: Before choosing the best laptops everyone has a purpose and different work demands. They look for specific features that can make work easier and boost their performance. If you are into multitasking, a graphic designer, or even a gamer the best laptops can be the ones with i7 processors. Why? These laptops offer up to six cores and 12 threads, making them ideal for advanced multitasking. Usually while working on multiple windows laptop runs slow and this affects overall productivity. Switching to the best i7 laptops can speed up your performance without any lag. These laptops are more powerful compared to i5 processor laptops. With more cache memory you can quickly access system-stored data. For video editors who prefer higher-resolution images and videos i7 processors are considered the best laptops.





However, picking the best i7 laptops can be a difficult task when you have so many options available. You can choose from top-notch brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, etc. These laptops come with better storage, wide screen size, strong battery life, and thermal performance. If you are not restricted to any budget then get familiar with these best laptops and increase your performance and productivity.





Best i7 Laptops ASUS Lenovo Fujitsu HP MSI Price Rs 65,990 Rs 82,990 Rs 94,990 Rs 1,09,000 Rs 65,550 RAM 8GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 14 Inches Screen Size 14 inch 15.6 inch 13.3 Inches 13.3 Inches 8 GB Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Intel, 'Core_i7_2.7_GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7 intel_core_i7 Battery Life Up to 12 Hours 8 Hours 10 hours NA 4 Hours









Read More: Best i7 Laptops Under 1 Lakh





Best i7 Laptops





To help you in choosing the best i7 laptops in India we have curated some of the top picks. Have a look.









Get your hands on this slim and powerful i7 laptop from ASUS. This laptop comes with a screen size of 14 inches. For graphic designers and video editors looking for the best laptops to enhance their

Check Here

work performance and give better results than this one can be a great choice. The smooth touchpad helps you to navigate and browse easily. The offered laptop has a storage capacity of up to 8 GB RAM. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 65,990.









Check out this best laptop from Lenovo designed with a backlit keyboard to help you work even in dim lights. The FHD camera and in-built Alexa make this a great pick for multitasking work. This





Check Here

comes with an excellent screen size of 15.6 inches. The storm grey color gives a stylish look. To keep your eyes protected the offered i7 laptop has an anti-glare screen. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 82,990.









Looking for the best i7 laptops with a flexible design? Explore this one from Fujitsu that is convertible making it highly portable and easy to carry while traveling. The storage capacity is 16

Check Here

GB RAM which is sufficient for all users even with high-end work demands. The dual and front HD camera gives a better quality while video editing. There are multiple ports and connectivity available on this laptop. Fujitsu Laptop Price: Rs 94,990.





Read More: Best Laptops Of 2023









Purchase this magnificent i7 laptop from HP that provides an excellent mix between performance, thermals, and price. To simplify your work it comes with the feature of Alexa. If you are a

Check Here

multimedia content creator then this laptop can be very useful. The attractive design gives a professional look. The laptop weighs only 1 kg 240 g and has a picture resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 Pixels. HP Laptop Price: 1,09,000.









MSI offers the best i7 laptops versed with 14 inches. The impressive performance and lightweight portability of the Intel Core i7 processor will keep you working efficiently. A LED-Backlit LCD, an

Check Here

ultra-slim and stylish design, NanoEdge bezels, an anti-glare screen, and other features can be found in this laptop. This laptop is designed with stylish Carbon Grey color. MSI Laptop Price: Rs 65,500.





Explore more options on the best i7 laptops





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.