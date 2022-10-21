Best HP Laptops In India: Offering Smart Design And Simple Interface

Best HP Laptops In India: Selecting the best laptop for personal, professional or gaming needs can be a difficult task. Before looking for a laptop you should look for the purpose and features that you are looking for. Do you require a lighter item that you can carry with you easily? Or would you prefer a great battery life and more screen space? Especially if the users are students, working professionals, or into business these laptops are of great value.

HP laptops are robust and well-made, making them ideal for business professionals. They are made to endure any withstand you can give them, including drops from heights of up to five feet. As a result, HP, laptops are a fantastic choice if you frequently travel and work. These laptops are durable and also comes at a budget-friendly price. Many of them also come with touchscreen features to make your work and navigation easier.





Best HP Laptops In India





If you are looking for the best HP laptops, take a look at some of the finest purchases available online.





Purchase this stupendous HP laptop which is a great option for professionals and students. This laptop delivers a beautiful color presentation on its FHD IPS display thanks to its superior color range capabilities. It enhances the visual experience. The lightweight features make it highly portable. HP Laptop Price: Rs 51,999.





This one is best for gamers and professionals too. The feature of Alexa simplifies your work. The impeccable battery life of up to 7 hours gives you better productivity at work. You can binge-watch and watch videos with crystal clear clarity. The storage capacity is up to 16 GB RAM and the screen size of 15.6 inches. HP Laptop Price: Rs 63,990.





Explore this HP laptop which features a micro-edge display and backlit keyboards. The natural silver color gives a stylish look. This compact and lightweight design of the laptop makes it travel-friendly and comes with dual speakers. So now you can work or play on the go. HP Laptop Price: Rs 58,850.









HP comes with this robust laptop that has a storage capacity of 8GB RAM. The FHD, micro-edge, and anti-glare, features give a clear picture quality. You can play games, watch movies or work for a longer period of time without causing any harm to your eyes. You can connect this laptop easily with Wifi and Bluetooth. HP Laptop Price: Rs 56,999.





Don't miss this HP Victus laptop that has 8GB RAM. Available in a slim and light design, this HP laptop comes with 12th generation intel core i5 processor. With multi-touch gestures, you can also operate it using the touch screen effortlessly. HP Laptop Price: Rs 56,999.





Another splendid option for an HP laptop is this 2 in 1 stylish touchscreen laptop. With a 14-inch screen size, you can get a better viewing experience. The fingerprint reader helps with easy login just with a simple touch. This also makes this the best laptop in terms of keeping your files safe and protected. HP Laptop Price: Rs 75,350.





This one is best suited for business professionals. You can carry this laptop easily in your handbag as the slim and lightweight feature makes it portable. The anti-glare screen does not satin your eyes and gives an amazing viewing experience. Some other features are Fingerprint Reader and Micro-Edge Display. HP Laptop Price: Rs 63,975.





To simplify your work by using your voice this HP laptop comes with a built Alexa feature. To give you better performance and productivity in your work without any interruption this is the best laptop as it has a battery life of up to 9 hours. Get better clarity in pictures or while watching videos. HP Laptop Price: Rs 60,999.





The intel core i3 processor of this HP laptop gives a faster performance at your work. This can also be used by graphic designers as it provides great resolution and brightness. You can just ask Alex to check your calendar, create to-do lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news, and control your smart home. HP Laptop Price: Rs 42,990.





Experience rich audio with a dual speaker to give you great sound quality. The backlit keyboard that illuminates keys helps you in working even when there is dim or no light. In just 30 minutes you can charge your laptop up to 50%. HP Laptop Price: Rs 66,990.





