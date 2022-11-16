Best HP Laptops In India 2022: Great Combination Of Durability And High-Quality Display

Best HP Laptops In India 2022: The growing work-from-home culture and online classes post-pandemic has led to increasing demand for laptop in the market. If you are also looking to get the best laptop then HP can be the best choice. These laptops are appreciated for their high performance, OLED display, and great battery life. Well-built and durable it is meant to last longer and withstand drops. These laptops come with impeccable battery life and stylish design.





Suitable for both business and personal use these laptops can be easily carried while traveling as they are lightweight. This makes HP laptops travel-friendly too. Equipped with all the latest features these are the best laptops offering great speed. It comes with security features to keep your data and files secure.





Best HP Laptops In India 2022





If you are planning to get the best HP Laptop then we have listed some of the top picks. Have a look:





Explore this HP laptop which comes with a screen size of 15.6-inch. The laptop is versed with an anti-glare screen to prevent your eyes from getting strained. This Windows 11 operating system offers the flexibility of multiple windows. Get a crystal clear view with 1080p resolution. The feature of Alexa simplifies your work. HP Laptop Price: Rs 57,731.





Purchase this outstanding HP laptop with Ryzen 3 processor. The slim and sleek design of the laptop makes it portable to carry wherever you go. The offered laptop comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM which is sufficient to store all your files and data for official purposes. Get the best user experience with a micro-edge display. HP Laptop Price: Rs 39,499.





Don't miss this HP laptop that provides great battery life. The stylish Natural Silver makes this laptop attractive. Experience clarity and crispness while working or watching your movies. The OLED display has a picture resolution of 1920 x 1080. This laptop can be connected easily with Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI. HP Laptop Price: Rs 61,999.





This HP laptop offers a wide screen size of 14 inches. This is the best laptop that provides a strong battery life so that you can work without any interruptions and stay connected throughout the day. The others features include dual speakers, in-built Alexa, and a micro-edge display. For all budget buyers, this laptop can be a good pick. HP Laptop Price: Rs 27,250.





The stunning display of this HP laptop offers plenty of room for work or streaming content with its narrow border design and large screen-to-body ratio. The stylish black color laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 Inches and an 8 GB storage capacity. HP Laptop Price: Rs 36,399.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.