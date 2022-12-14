Best Gaming Laptops 2022: Vroom Into Performance Tagged With Mind-Boggling Graphics

Best Gaming Laptops 2022: PC gaming is here to stay despite the fact that it has started many decades ago. With the infusion of gaming consoles and the rise of mobile gaming, even though people have started parting away from PC gaming, it is still quite relevant and popular. For PC gamers, getting a proper computer or laptop is the foremost requirement. And since laptops are considered quite portable in nature, gamers are leaning more towards the purchase of gaming laptops that PCs or desktops.





Talking about gaming laptops, all top brands in the country are trying to tap the large chunk of professional and enthusiast gamers by producing some impeccable options. For instance, you can purchase a gaming laptop from top brands such as HP, Dell, ASUS, and many more. So, without delaying anymore, let’s hop on to the list of the best gaming laptops in India:







Best Gaming Laptops 2022: Top Picks For You





This time, do not compromise on a just good enough gaming laptop, rather take a leap and purchase the best in the segment. But how do you get that one perfect list of the best gaming laptops in India? It’s simple, refer to our shortlisted products and choose the finest gaming laptop as per your requirement:







Check out this awesome gaming laptop from HP that comes with a powerful 4GB Radeon RX5500M graphics card, ensuring a superlative visual experience. Available with 8 GB RAM, which further ensures system responsiveness and enhanced frame rates, this HP gaming laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 OS.





Buy Now





The storage capacity of this gaming laptop is 512 GB while it is versed with a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H mobile processor. HP Gaming Laptop Price: Rs 56,990.





Purchase this stupendous gaming laptop from Acer that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. Versed with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor, this Acer gaming laptop has a RAM of 8 GB that can be extended to a maximum of 32 GB.





Buy Now





Moreover, this gaming laptop is known for its Acer CoolBoost technology that enhances fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9%. With a storage capacity of 1 TB, this Acer gaming laptop comes with a LED-backlit IPS display and is known for its uninterrupted connectivity, thanks to Killer DoubleShot Pro with Ethernet E2600 and Wi-Fi 6 AX1650. Acer Gaming Laptop Price: Rs 83,999.





Explore this ASUS gaming laptop that comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home and has a RAM of 8 GB. The offered gaming laptop has a storage capacity of 512 GB and is available with a powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 VRAM graphics card.





Buy Now







Along with this, the offered gaming laptop is backed by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and is known for its textured honeycomb design. This gaming laptop also has four heat pipes and three heatsinks to ensure proper heat dissipation during long playing hours. ASUS Gaming Laptop Price: Rs 56,900.





Lenovo, being a renowned brand, offers this impressive gaming laptop that comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a 15.6-inch display screen. This Lenovo laptop comes with 8 GB RAM, which is upgradable to 16 GB and has a storage capacity of 1 TB.





Buy Now







In addition to this, the offered gaming laptop comes with a full-size 4-zone white backlit keyboard with a 100% anti-ghosting feature. Available with preloaded Windows 11 Home, this gaming laptop ensures a complete ventilation rate, allowing you to enjoy long playing hours without overheating issues. Lenovo Gaming Laptop Price: Rs 58,490.





If we’re talking about the best gaming laptops, the Dell Alienware m15 cannot be missed. Probably one of the best of the lot, this Dell gaming laptop comes with a massive 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD.





Buy Now





Versed with a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 graphics card, this Dell gaming laptop comes with a magnesium alloy exterior shell & copper alloy thermal components. Appreciated for its Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, this Dell gaming laptop is backed by the 10th Gen Intel Ci7-10750H process. Dell Gaming Laptop Price: Rs 2,44,990.









Explore more on the best gaming laptops here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.