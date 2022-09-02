Best Gaming Laptops Under 1 Lakh: Top Picks From Lenovo, ASUS, HP, And More

Buying the best gaming laptops is not an easy task. When selecting a new gaming laptop, it might be challenging to know where to begin. The display, design factor, battery life, and of course the parts that power it all, are just a few of the elements to think about. These laptops can perform all the functions of a standard laptop. In spite of being heavy, they are portable and be can carried easily wherever you go. With the help of strong hardware, you can have unlimited types of games. The responsive touchpads allow you to play games smoothly.

Gaming laptops also tend to have higher-quality graphics cards than normal laptops, which can enable you to play the latest games with higher graphics settings. Compared to regular laptops, they frequently include additional ports, enabling you to attach devices like mice, keyboards, headphones, and VR headsets. So if you are a gamer or someone who loves playing games on laptops then you should go for a gaming laptop.





Best gaming laptops under 1 lakh





Gaming laptops are built with features like faster graphics cards and CPUs, more RAM, and faster load times that make gaming more simple. Listed below are the best laptops for gamers:





For all the gamers this one from ASUS can be a good pick with its special features like- an anti-glare screen, webcam, backlit keyboard, and built-in microphone. Play video games at pro speeds with a quick, 240Hz IPS panel (optional). Adaptive-Sync synchronizes the GPU's frame rate with the display's refresh rate to lessen lag, cut down on stuttering, and eliminate visual tearing for incredibly smooth and immersive gameplay. Maintaining component temperatures at optimal levels, four heat pipes, and three heatsinks quickly remove heat from your system and dissipate it. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 58,990.









Lenovo IdeaPad comes in attractive shadow black color giving a stylish look to the design. The display screen size is 15.6 inches and also features military-grade specifications. This comes with 8GB RAM which can be upgraded to 16GB. Playing on this laptop won't cause any damage to your eyes with the feature of an Anti-glare screen. The soft landing switches give a great experience while gaming. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 57,990.





HP Gaming Laptop features a micro-edge display for a comfortable viewing experience. The Graphics is NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. You can also connect multiple ports: 1 USB Type-C,1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A,1 HDMI 2.0, 1 AC smart pin, and 1 headphone/microphone combo. Taking your gaming experience to next level with this laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 65,799.













The most potent and feature-rich devices created specifically for gamers are this gaming laptop from Acer. With NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics get good performance while playing on a higher resolution screen. The screen size is 15.6 inches and the resolution of 1920 x 1080. With the dedicated keyboard button, you can access the NitroSense UI and view your PC's component temperatures, fan speeds, loading times, power plan, and more. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 57,990.













This ASUS laptop comes with Windows 11 operating system. Since it is lightweight you can carry them easily. The special features include LED-backlit, anti-glare IPS-level panel, military-grade, nanoEdge bezels, and a dual speaker system. The laptop will not run out of memory even after installing heavy files. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 54,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.