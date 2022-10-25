Best Gaming Laptops 2022: Stylish, High Performace Processor And Strong Battery For Gamers

Buying the best gaming laptops can be a difficult task especially when there are many options available. These laptops can perform all the tasks of a standard laptop. These laptops are designed to run games and offer superior audio and images, more RAM, faster CPUs, and long-lasting batteries. Even after storing large data, these laptops' portable characteristics have excellent battery life. They are made to be quick and heat resistant. So the system remains cool and doesn't get hot even after playing for a prolonged period of time. Gaming laptops can be used for more than just playing video games; they can also be used for official tasks, watching videos, and performing other tasks that a typical laptop can. They operate similarly to standard laptops.

These laptops can be upgraded easily and can last for a longer time if kept with proper care. The cooling features do not heat the laptop even after playing for a longer time. With strong hardware, you can save heavy files with ease. The best gaming laptop in India frequently includes additional ports, enabling you to attach devices like mice, keyboards, headphones, and VR headsets.





Read More: Best Laptops 2022





Best Gaming Laptops 2022

Explore some of the top and best gaming laptops to enhance your gaming experience.





Buy Now

This gaming laptop from Acer is one of the most powerful and feature-rich products designed exclusively for gamers. Play games at high resolutions with smooth performance. The screen has a 15.6-inch dimension and a 1920 x 1080 resolution. You may access the NitroSense UI and check your PC's component temperatures, fan speeds, loading times, power plan, and more by pressing the smooth keyboard button. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 99,990.





Buy Now

Purchase this gaming laptop from Lenovo that is appreciated for its smooth and powerful gaming experience. The FHD Display screen of 15.6 inches gives a crystal clear view. Additionally, it provides better speed and color quality. This can easily be connected with Bluetooth and Wifi. For a powerful and best gaming laptop, this one from Lenovo can be a great choice. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 1,68,971.





Buy Now

If you are looking for an affordable laptop, then purchase this ASUS laptop which comes with powerful features to give a high performance while gaming. With strong battery life, you can play games without worrying about the drainage of the battery and charging them frequently. This comes in stylish black color and an impressive refresh rate of 144 Hz. With its lightweight feature, this laptop is highly portable. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 50,990.





Buy Now

In spite of having faster CPUs, more RAM, and quicker load times, this HP laptop is still portable and lightweight. The screen size is 15.6-inch. The anti-glare screen on this gaming laptop keeps your eyes safe from strain. So you can now play games for a longer period of time. The screen has a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. This also comes with a pre-loaded Windows 11 operating system. HP Laptop Price: Rs 1,08,000.





Read More: Laptops With Finger Print Sensor





Buy Now

Explore this best gaming laptop from Dell that features improved graphics to give a better gaming experience. Intel Core i5-10th, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 4GB Graphics are included in this gaming laptop. In order to help with heat dispersion and maintain your system's responsiveness and cooling while playing heavy games this incorporates a dual-fan cooling system. This also offers spectacular graphics. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 87,500.





Buy Now

Get this sleek and slim HP laptop that comes with a wide screen size of 13.3 inches and a powerful 16 GB RAM. This also features an inbuilt Google Assistant. Make your work easy and simple with Alexa. Run your most demanding apps with lightning-fast responsiveness on the most recent AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processor with Radeon Graphics, and enjoy incredibly smooth detail when viewing movies. The fingerprint reader helps you to log in fast. HP Laptop Price: Rs 83,690.





Buy Now

With its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, this Lenovo laptop will run games at super-fast speeds. Get an immersive gaming experience with the 15.6" FHD display screen size. Even if you play for a longer period of time, this laptop's anti-glare features keep your eyes from any harm. This laptop can withstand shock and temperature as it is designed with military-grade features. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 56,990.





Read More: Best Mini Laptops Under 60000









Buy Now

HP, being a renowned brand offers you this stupendous gaming laptop that comes with 8 GB RAM and is versed with stylish design, crystal clear display, and packed ports. This offered laptop weighs around 2.48 kg and has a processing speed of 4.2 GHz. The offered laptops come with a full-function backlit keyboard. The screen size is 16.1 inches and it comes with a ‎Lithium Ion battery. HP Laptop Price: Rs 67,490.





Buy Now

One of the best gaming laptops is the Samsung Galaxy due to its lightweight design and stylish features. The offered laptop comes with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, Live Message, McAfee Live Safe, Screen Recorder, and many more. The screen size is 15.6-inch. You can keep your file saved with the feature of the fingerprint reader. You do not have to remember the password as you can log in just with a touch of your finger. Samsung Laptop Price: Rs 85,021.





Buy Now

This gaming laptop from HP is an ideal pick for both professional and beginner gamers. The offered laptop comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. It comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. The lightweight feature makes it handy and you can carry it easily. You can play games even while traveling. Some of the features are an anti-glare screen, micro-edge display, and slim design. The robust laptop features strong battery life. HP Laptop Price: Rs 57,700.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.