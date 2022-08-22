Best Gaming Laptops 2022: Ideal For Beginners And Professionals

Best Gaming Laptops 2022: Whether you are a beginner or a professional gamer you should choose the best gaming laptops for an amazing experience. Even the most powerful gaming laptop is still quite portable despite the fact that they can get quite heavy. Gaming laptops are built to handle the games and give better audio and visuals, greater memory, along with great battery power.

The best laptop for gamers may last for a very long time with the proper upkeep and care. Therefore, even a few months after purchasing it, you don't need to replace any of the hardware that comes with it. This is quite crucial, as these gaming laptops require updating from time to time. These laptops are actually designed to handle games with high contrast and brightness display and good storage capacity. Compared to a regular laptop, gaming laptops can be upgraded more readily. The components merely need to be changed. Check out some top picks for the best laptops for gamers.





Best Gaming Laptops 2022:





ASUS TUF Gaming F15





This is one of the best laptop for gamer as it comes with 8GB RAM. Therefore, you won't experience any latency or glitches when playing your favorite games on your laptop. Some other features include a Dual Speaker system, Full HD Anti-Glare, VIPS-Level Panel, and RGB Backlit Keyboard. The display screen is 15.6 inches to give you a clear visual while gaming. You get access to play over 100 high-quality games. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 54,990.





Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

This Lenovo laptop is ready to enhance your gaming experience thanks to its exceptional graphical performance. With a 15.6" FHD IPS antiglare display that has 250 nits of brightness, you can bring your "A" game when it comes to visuals. This display also decreases stutter and provides smoother frames. The 5th generation thermal engineering protects the laptop from overheating even after playing for longer hours. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 55,990.





HP Pavilion 11th Gen Intel Core i7

This HP laptop is built with faster processors, more RAM, and speedier load times while yet being small and light enough to carry anywhere. The screen size is 15.6 inches and comes with Windows 10 operating system. This gaming laptop comes with an anti-glare screen that protects your eyes without straining. The screen resolution is 1920 x 1200 pixels. HP Laptop Price: Rs 86,450.





Dell G5 5500 Gaming Laptop

This Dell laptop has higher-quality graphics to give you the best gaming experience. This gaming laptop features Intel Core i5-10th, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 4GB Graphics. This has a dual-fan cooling system to assist in dispersing heat and maintain your system's responsiveness and cooling during intense gameplay. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 68,560.





Samsung Galaxy Book2

The lightweight and sleek features make this Samsung Galaxy one of the best laptops for gamer. This laptop comes with many features like- Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home & Student 2021, Live Message, McAfee Live Safe (Trial), Screen Recorder, and many more. The display screen is 15.6 inches with LED. Samsung Laptop Price: Rs 79,490.





Benefits Of Gaming Laptops





They are portable and can be carried anywhere easily

Comes with multiple ports

Strong battery health

They come with high speed

Gaming Laptops last for a longer time





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.