Best Gaming Laptops 2022: Greatest Performace That Withstand High Heat Levels

Best Gaming Laptops 2022: Gaming laptops have come a long way with the latest features and designs. You can play games from anywhere as you can easily carry these laptops with you. The portable features of these laptops also come with a great battery life even after storing heavy files. They are designed to give speed and withstand heat. So even after playing for longer hours, the system stays cool and doe not heat up. Gaming laptops are not only limited to gamers you can also perform your official task, watch videos and do all the activities which a normal laptop does. They function like regular laptops.





The best gaming laptops can handle high-end games and combines portability, higher performance, and stylish design. These laptops have higher quality graphic cards too as compared to traditional laptops. Having additional ports to attach devices like VR, headphones, mic, etc to enhance your gaming experience.





Read More: Best Gaming Laptops Under 1 Lakh





Best Gaming Laptops 2022





There are lots of options and reviews about gaming laptops to confuse you. We have shortlisted some top picks of gaming laptops that you can check out before purchasing:





Buy Now

With the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage, you can take your gaming experience to next level with a Lenovo laptop. The screen size is 15.6 Inches which gives you a clear and wide viewing experience while gaming. This also delivers great speed and color quality. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 1,68,971.





Buy Now

HP, being a popular brand offers this gaming laptop that comes with 8GB RAM. Available with a screen size of 16.1 inches, this laptop is packed with powerful AMD Ryzen 5. The cooling technology prevents this laptop from getting heated. HP Laptop Price: Rs 56,990.





Buy Now

Acer laptop features an 11th Gen Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. With the 15.6-inch FHD IPS display's stunning images, explore games in more depth. Enjoy 144Hz frame rate and 3ms response time for blur-free gameplay. Through dual 2W speakers, better audio provides a competitive advantage as well as a more immersive experience. You can get a crystal clear sound while playing games. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 56,990.





Read More: Best Gaming Laptops In India





Buy Now

ASUS brings you an amazing laptop for the best gaming experience. This laptop is excellent for streaming, gaming, and all other tasks in between. AMD Ryzen 5000-H Series CPU is best for multitasking and other tasks. The stylish laptop gives you crystal-clear audio while gaming. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 51,990.







Buy Now

This Lenovo laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor to give you a super-fast speed while gaming. The 15.6" FHD display screen size enables you to give an immersive gaming experience. The anti-glare features present in this laptop prevent your eyes from any damage even if you play for a longer duration of time. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 56,990.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.