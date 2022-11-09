Best Gaming Laptops 2022: Built To Long Last And Perform Better

Best Gaming Laptops 2022: For gamers looking for the best gaming laptop can be very confusing especially when there are so many options available both online and offline. The first question that comes to mind is whether you should go for normal laptops or especially gaming laptops. Unlike normal laptops, they offer certain features that are specifically designed for gamers. The main advantage of these gaming laptops is the cooling system. In spite of downloading heavy files and operating for a longer period of time, the cooling options prevent the laptop from getting heated. Now you can play games on the go as they are designed with lightweight features so that you can easily carry them even while traveling.





Talking about performance then undoubtedly these best gaming laptops will never let you down as they offer more powerful parts. The price range is usually higher as compared to normal laptops because of the advanced and latest features but this will definitely enhance your gaming experience. Also to connect mic, headphone, etc these gaming laptops comes with many ports.





For all gamers getting familiar with the best gaming laptops is essential. To assist in your purchase we have listed some of the popular picks that you can have a look at:





HP, being a renowned brand offers this amazing gaming laptop with Ryzen 5 processor. With a wide screen size of 16.1 inches, you can get a better and clear view while playing games. You do not have to worry about your eyes strain as the offered laptop is versed with an anti-glare screen to keep your eyes protected. Take your gaming experience to a new level with an incredible display and gaming keyboard. HP Laptop Price: Rs 68,990.





When it comes to the best gaming laptops, ASUS is packed with powerful features to make it the best for gamers. With 16 GB RAM, you can store your games easily, and also offers great battery life of up to 14.7 hours. Four heat pipes and three heatsinks keep this laptop cool. This laptop also has a self-cleaning cooling design ensuring that your cooling system stays free from dust. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 78,390.





Purchase this gaming laptop from Lenovo that offers a picture resolution of ‎1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels. The ergonomic design comes with a full-size number pad to help you in giving a better gaming experience. This laptop is designed with intensity for outstanding performance while gaming. With military-grade specifications, this laptop can withstand low and high temperatures, shocks, and vibrations. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 66,490.







With an IPS display, this Acer laptop is acquainted with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 to boost your gaming performance. Enjoy smooth, blur-free gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. To offer you a clear and crisp view the offered gaming laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. This also delivered great and immersive sound quality. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 61,990.





The MSI laptop comes in a sleek and slim design so that you can continue your game easily even while traveling. You can also perform multitasking with ease even while playing games. This system stays cool even after operating for a longer period of time. A Full-HD IPS-level display delivers vibrant and bright images for better gameplay. MSI Laptop Price: Rs 51,990.





To provide you with better and more options for gaming laptops we have listed some more. Check them out!!





