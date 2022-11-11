Best Foldable Laptops In India (November 2022): Top HP, Dell, And ASUS Laptops You Should Know About

Best Laptops (Foldable): Your journey to get a high-end laptop for your professional or personal needs ends here. We have come up with some of the finest foldable laptops available online. And if you’re wondering what’re foldable laptops, these are the ones whose screen and keyboard part gets separated and can be twisted or folded to a certain angle. Foldable laptops are quite new in the market compared to other designs and are gaining popularity owing to their splendid looks, user convenience, robustness, long shelf life, and reliability.





So, for all those, who are in pursuit of getting the best laptops with foldable designs, here’re some of the top options available online in India:





Best Foldable Laptops In India (November 2022)





Foldable laptops are known for their resilient and inclusive design that allows users to work comfortably in their homes, office, or while traveling. These laptops are suitable for business and are also ideal for students. Check out the wide range of the best laptops in this segment and pick what goes with your style and pocket:









Pick this stupendous and stylish foldable laptop from Lenovo which is known for its detachable and 2-in1 features. Available with a screen size of 10.1 inches, this Lenovo laptop is the epitome of portability and performance wrapped together. Versed with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, this Lenovo laptop comes with a pre-loaded Windows 10 Home and is available with 4 GB RAM. Also, this foldable laptop comes with a 2 MP front camera and a 5 MP rear camera. Lenovo laptop price: Rs 21,797.









We all are familiar with the trusted brand HP. Talking about the best laptops with the foldable feature, HP surely comes into play. Check out this HP laptop that comes with 14-inch screen size and is versed with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 (up to 5.0 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 4 cores, 8 threads) processor. This HP laptop has a True Vision 720p HD camera and is available with a backlit keyboard. Available in the 32.2 x 20.9 x 2 cm dimension, this HP laptop has a RAM of 16 GB and a memory space of 512 GB. HP laptop price: Rs 79,990.





Seeking a Dell laptop with a foldable feature? Try the Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420 laptop that comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space. The offered Dell laptop has a screen size of 14 inches and is available with a fingerprint reader along with a backlit keyboard. Excellent to experience an elevated visual experience, this Dell laptop comes in the 22.7 x 31.4 x 1.8 cm dimension and weighs around 1.57 kgs, making it ideal to carry anywhere easily. Dell laptop price: Rs 51,490.









Explore this impeccable i7 laptop from Fujitsu that comes with a hard disk size of 1 TB and is versed with the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7 processor. The offered Fujitsu laptop has an impressive 16 GB RAM and is known for its ultralight nature, making it easy to carry. Moreover, this foldable laptop is only 997 grams in weight and is available with a preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2021. The screen size of this laptop is 13.3 inches and is known for its anti-glare nature, offering a safe yet sizzling visual experience. Fujitsu laptop price: Rs 99,990.









ASUS laptops are known for their unparalleled performance and superb visuals, making them ideal for professional gamers. In the same line, check out this ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 that comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. In addition to this, the offered foldable laptop comes with a backlit keyboard and is known for its 82% screen-to-body ratio. This ASUS laptop is available in the 35 x 15 x 8 cm dimension and weighs around 1.5 kgs. ASUS laptop price: Rs 46,990.





