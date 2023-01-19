5 Best Business Laptops For 2023

Best Business Laptops: In today’s era almost all business work is done on laptops. Though smartphones and tablets have taken over still, there is no good substitute for a laptop. The big screen, expansive keyboard, ease of multitasking, and better productivity on the go are some of the features of the best laptops for business. But which business laptop to choose? Check out the finest ones.

By Sneha Singh
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 01:32 PM IST
Minute Read
Best Business Laptops | Image Source: Unsplash

Choosing the best business laptop is a big decision and can be a confusing one too. We usually do not understand what features to look for while purchasing these laptops. Used extensively for business purposes these laptops should be designed with sturdy materials that hold up well to travel and frequent usage. Now separating the good from the best ones can even be a more challenging task. Of course, you'd want enough processing power and great battery life to handle all of your tasks even while traveling.


Best business laptops(Features)


The first thing while looking for the best business laptops is to check out all the features. These features will help in making your work easier and ensure better productivity. Since the COVID era, many business people and their employees are still doing work from home. They have started using laptops for conducting zoom calls, making presentations, etc. The most important feature to look for in a business laptop is battery life, processor, storage capacity, and portability. As business work also includes a lot of traveling they should be designed to carry easily. All these features combined make the best laptops.


Best Business Laptops  Price
 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop  Rs 86,990
 Lenovo Ideapad 3  Rs 43,990
 HP 15s,11th Gen  Rs 40,990
 Acer Swift 3  Rs 89,668
 ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)  Rs 24,990



Best laptops 2023


After reviewing dozen of business laptops and their models we have come up with the best laptops that offer a combination of comfort, performance, and battery life. Take a look at some of the best options available.


2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop


Apple MacBook Air tops the list of the best laptops. Mostly used by businessmen and designers they are designed to handle intense office workloads with little to no heat or slowdown. The offered


best laptops

Check Here

laptop has a great storage capacity of up to 8 GB RAM. Designed with a backlit keyboard you can carry your work even in dim light. The screen size is 13 inches. Apple MacBook Laptop Price: Rs 86,990.


Lenovo Ideapad 3


The best business laptops offer durability, power, security, and ease of use. Check out this best laptop from Lenovo that comes with AMD Ryzen 5 to offer stupendous speed and great


best laptops

Check Here

multitasking. For those who work on multiple windows and various spreadsheets, this laptop is a great pick for business purposes. The feature of the anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected from harmful rays. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 43,990.


HP 15s,11th Gen


A trusted business laptop can go a long way and helps in delivering a power-packed performance. One of the best business laptops is this one from HP which comes with the feature of inbuilt Alexa to


best laptops

Check Here

simplify your work. Versed with the Windows 11 operating system and a screen size of 15.6 Inches this lightweight laptop has a fast processor and better connectivity. HP Laptop Price: Rs 40,990.


Acer Swift 3


This 14-inch Acer laptop is a great pick for the best business laptop. A well-built ultraportable laptop with a long battery life will make your presentations more powerful and the best ones. To ensure


best laptops

Check Here

that all your data and file is secured the offered laptop comes with a fingerprint reader. The illuminated keyboard helps you to work even with limited light. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 89,668.


ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)


Looking for an affordable and the best laptop for business purposes? Explore this one from ASUS. The slim and lightweight laptop comes with a wide screen size of 15.6 inches. The LED-backlit and

best laptops

Check Here

LCD display has a picture resolution of 1366 x 768. The offered laptop has 6 hours of average battery life. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 24,990


Business laptops: Advantages


  • Easy and better presentations
  • Small and compact size
  • Ample storage capacity
  • Build to last
  • Better keyboards
 

Best business laptops: FAQ


1. Which is the best laptop for business use?


  • 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
  • HP 255 G8 Business Laptop
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
  • Acer Extensa 15
  • HP Chromebook 11a


2. How many GB do you need for a business laptop?

For the best business laptop, 8GB RAM is enough for users


3. Can we buy a business laptop for personal use?

Yes, business laptops can also be used for personal or other professional use.


4. Which processor is best for business use?

For business, the best processor is the Intel Core i5 or i7.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

