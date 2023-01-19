5 Best Business Laptops For 2023

In this article?





Choosing the best business laptop is a big decision and can be a confusing one too. We usually do not understand what features to look for while purchasing these laptops. Used extensively for business purposes these laptops should be designed with sturdy materials that hold up well to travel and frequent usage. Now separating the good from the best ones can even be a more challenging task. Of course, you'd want enough processing power and great battery life to handle all of your tasks even while traveling.





Best business laptops(Features)





The first thing while looking for the best business laptops is to check out all the features. These features will help in making your work easier and ensure better productivity. Since the COVID era, many business people and their employees are still doing work from home. They have started using laptops for conducting zoom calls, making presentations, etc. The most important feature to look for in a business laptop is battery life, processor, storage capacity, and portability. As business work also includes a lot of traveling they should be designed to carry easily. All these features combined make the best laptops.





Best laptops 2023





After reviewing dozen of business laptops and their models we have come up with the best laptops that offer a combination of comfort, performance, and battery life. Take a look at some of the best options available.









Apple MacBook Air tops the list of the best laptops. Mostly used by businessmen and designers they are designed to handle intense office workloads with little to no heat or slowdown. The offered





laptop has a great storage capacity of up to 8 GB RAM. Designed with a backlit keyboard you can carry your work even in dim light. The screen size is 13 inches. Apple MacBook Laptop Price: Rs 86,990.









The best business laptops offer durability, power, security, and ease of use. Check out this best laptop from Lenovo that comes with AMD Ryzen 5 to offer stupendous speed and great





multitasking. For those who work on multiple windows and various spreadsheets, this laptop is a great pick for business purposes. The feature of the anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected from harmful rays. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 43,990.









A trusted business laptop can go a long way and helps in delivering a power-packed performance. One of the best business laptops is this one from HP which comes with the feature of inbuilt Alexa to





simplify your work. Versed with the Windows 11 operating system and a screen size of 15.6 Inches this lightweight laptop has a fast processor and better connectivity. HP Laptop Price: Rs 40,990.









This 14-inch Acer laptop is a great pick for the best business laptop. A well-built ultraportable laptop with a long battery life will make your presentations more powerful and the best ones. To ensure





that all your data and file is secured the offered laptop comes with a fingerprint reader. The illuminated keyboard helps you to work even with limited light. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 89,668.









Looking for an affordable and the best laptop for business purposes? Explore this one from ASUS. The slim and lightweight laptop comes with a wide screen size of 15.6 inches. The LED-backlit and

LCD display has a picture resolution of 1366 x 768. The offered laptop has 6 hours of average battery life. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 24,990





Business laptops: Advantages





Easy and better presentations

Small and compact size

Ample storage capacity

Build to last

Better keyboards

Best business laptops: FAQ





1. Which is the best laptop for business use?





2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

HP 255 G8 Business Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Acer Extensa 15

HP Chromebook 11a





2. How many GB do you need for a business laptop?

For the best business laptop, 8GB RAM is enough for users





3. Can we buy a business laptop for personal use?

Yes, business laptops can also be used for personal or other professional use.





4. Which processor is best for business use?

For business, the best processor is the Intel Core i5 or i7.





Explore more options on the best business laptops







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.