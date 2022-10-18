Best ASUS Laptops For Gamers, Graphic Designers, And Coders: Speed And Performance Walking Hand-In-Hand

Best ASUS Laptops In India: Selecting a laptop for your professional or personal needs is quite time-consuming. The fact that you have Dell laptops, HP laptops, Acer laptops, Lenovo laptops, and so many other brands running in the market creates a lot of pressure and also becomes overwhelming at times. On closer inspection, we can easily pick out some of the finest brands vis-a-vis laptops that are currently more popular & preferred by people. Especially, if the audience is full of gamers, coders, graphic designers, and so, ASUS laptops take center stage.





What is so special about ASUS laptops? To begin with, the A-Okay quality of ASUS laptops makes them quite superior in the market. Along with this, ASUS laptops are considered highly versatile in terms of features and specifications that most users look for. Another reason for the rising popularity of ASUS laptops is the extremely vivacious resolutions of screens. Some other factors play a vital role in making ASUS laptops a hit amongst customers.





So, if you too are looking for the best ASUS laptops, take a look at some of the finest purchase options available online in India:







Read More: 12 Best Laptops In India.









Best ASUS Laptops In India













Buy Now





Purchase this stupendous ASUS Vivobook 14 which is an impeccable alternative for professionals and students. The offered ASUS laptop comes with a storage space of 512 GB and is versed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor. Available with 8 GB RAM, this ASUS laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home. Also, you can leverage the impressive battery life of up to 6 hours with this ASUS laptop. ASUS Vivobook 14 price: Rs 29,990.











Buy Now





This one is a treat for gamers. Check out the all-impressive ASUS TUF Gaming A15 that has a remarkable 16 GB RAM and storage space of 512 GB. A perfect purchase for gamers, this ASUS laptop comes in a graphite black color and is versed with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor. Moreover, the offered gaming laptop comes with the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU GDDR6 4GB VRAM card. ASUS laptop price: Rs 71,990.









Buy Now





Explore the ASUS VivoBook K15 which comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and has a glossy IPS-level display panel. Weighing only 1.8 kg, this ASUS laptop flaunts its battery life of up to 8 hours and has 8 GB RAM. Available with a storage space of 1 TB, this ASUS laptop is appreciated for its 3200MHz DDR4 memory. Get this laptop for more storage and faster speed. ASUS laptop price: Rs 45,990.









Buy Now





Take a look at this exquisite yet robust laptop from ASUS that has a fantabulous 16 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 1 TB. The offered ASUS laptop is an excellent choice for gamers, owing to its AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor. Available with a Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU GDDR6 4GB VRAM graphic coprocessor, this ASUS laptop allows you to experience stunning visuals and fantastic game speed without any hint of glitches. ASUS laptop price: Rs 89,990.











Buy Now





ASUS comes up with this Vivobook 15 that has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space. The offered ASUS Vivobook 15 is versed with an impressive AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor and is available with preloaded Windows 11 Home. Along with this, the offered ASUS laptop is ergonomically designed in a thin & light construction. Get this laptop for its anti-glare display and 88% screen-to-body ratio. ASUS laptop price: Rs 33,490.













Buy Now





Don’t miss this ASUS Vivobook 14 that has 8 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD. Available in a thin and light design, this ASUS laptop comes with an impeccable 1th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, making it seamless and smooth in performance. Moreover, this laptop is appreciated for its nano-edge bezels and for its up to 6 hours of battery life. The offered ASUS laptop is available in the ‎21.6 x 32.54 x 1.99 cm dimension and weighs only 1.6 kg. ASUS laptop price: Rs 46,990.









Buy Now





Another splendid option for gamers, the ASUS TUF F15 laptop allows you to play over 100 top-notch PC games along with new and blockbusters. The offered ASUS gaming laptop has an impressive refresh rate of 144 Hz and is available with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic coprocessor. Available with a 15.6-inch screen size, this gaming laptop comes with preloaded Windows 11 Home. ASUS gaming laptop price: Rs 52,890.









Buy Now





This one is best suited for business professionals. The ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 has a screen-to-body ratio of 84% and is available with a preloaded Windows 11 Home. Along with this, the offered ASUS laptop comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard. Portable in nature, this laptop comes with a NanoEdge display and a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 price: Rs 52,990.











Check out more buying options with respect to the best ASUS laptops in India here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.