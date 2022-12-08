6 Best Acer Laptops Under 60000: For High Picture Resolution And Great Durability

Best Acer Laptops Under 60000: When it comes to getting a laptop the market is wide open with different brands and price ranges. But many of us have different budgets and wish to get the best laptop with great features like large memory, portability, speed, better connectivity, etc. Keeping all these in mind Acer laptops are a great choice for users with different purposes and budgets. The Acer laptop originated in 1976 but with a different name Multitech. However, in 1987 they changed the name to Acer. Made in Taiwan the company has gained popularity all over the world because of its excellent battery life and high performance.





Acer laptops are designed to meet the daily computing needs of people and provide great pictures and graphics. So even if you are a graphic designer you can go for this Acer laptop. Also, they are available in with a variety of RAM capacities to save your important files and data. Talking about the body, the laptop is designed with great durability to handle everyday needs.





Read More: Best Laptops Under 30000 In India





Best Acer Laptops Under 60000





To help you in making the right purchase we have curated some of the best Acer laptops. Have a look:





This Acer laptop is designed in slim and lightweight so that you can easily carry even while traveling. You can perform multitasking with ease and comfort as the laptop is versed with an 11th Gen Intel

Buy Now

core i3 processor. To protect your eyes from harmful blue light, it comes with the feature Acer BlueLightShield. To provide better connectivity it comes with multiple ports. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 34,829.





If you are a gamer and looking to get the best laptops to enhance your gaming experience then get this Acer Nitro 5 laptop. The screen size is 15.6 inches and the storage capacity is 16 GB RAM. The

Buy Now

laptop comes with a graphics card (GPU) of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 to create a better visual experience. This will boost your gaming performance. The refresh rate is 144 Hz. Even after operating this laptop for hours, it stays cool with the twin fans. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 59,990.





Purchase this stupendous laptop from Acer with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM expandable to 20GB, making it a great choice for multitasking. You can enjoy a stunning full HD display of 14-inch screen





Buy Now

size. To provide users with better and fast speed the offered Acer laptop comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 6. The ergonomic hinge design increases airflow. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 44,990.







Read More: 10 Laptop Price In India





Acer Laptops are known for their portability design so that you do not face any difficulty while carrying the. It comes with a picture resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 Pixels and an impeccable battery life

Buy Now

of 8 hours. Great for video conferencing as it maintains a strong and consistent wireless signal. Versed with the operating system of Windows 11 Home this also gives a stylish look. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 32,729.





Lightweight and powerful this Acer laptop help you in delivering great productivity while working. The laptop can also be used for entertainment purposes as it has great picture and sound quality.





Buy Now

Binge-watch your favorite series with clarity. For a comfortable typing experience, it is designed with an elevated hinge. There are plenty of ports for great connectivity. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 44,990.





This Acer laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and offers fast internet access. For enhanced video calls, this laptop also includes an optimized camera and microphones. Giving you

Buy Now

better storage to save your file and movies it comes with a 512 GB SSD to provide plenty of space. Acer Laptop Price: Rs 53,990.





Best Acer Laptops Under 60000: FAQ





Is Acer good a laptop brand?

If you are looking for a laptop with better speed and great battery life then the Acer laptop is the right choice. They are suitable for all budget buyers.





Which is best HP or Acer?

Both are great but if you are looking for an affordable one then you can opt for an Acer laptop.





Is it worth to buy acer laptop?

Yes, Acer laptops are worth buying as they are durable and available at low prices.





Explore more options on Acer laptops





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.