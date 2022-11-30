5 Top Laptops Under 60000: Get Powerful Performace For Average Income Earners

5 Top Laptops Under 60000: Buying a laptop is never an easy decision especially when you have a limited budget. You have to look for the features too that you require or else purchasing the top laptop will be of no use. There are many options available if you are looking for top laptops under 60000. We can understand everybody has a budget as per their income. But before buying a laptop online or even offline you should figure out the purpose of your laptop and how frequently will you be using it.





Once you find out the answers to these questions your buying decision to get the best laptop will be almost sorted. Now for purchasing the top laptops under 60000 we are here to help you out as we have gathered some excellent choices for you that we can assure of the besty performance.





Read More: Best Laptops Under 50000 In India





5 Top Laptops Under 60000





After a lot of research, we have come up with the best laptops for you that will suit the above budget. Do check out:





Buy Now

With a fixed budget to get the top laptops under 60000, this ASUS can give you great performance and true value for money. If you are looking to get the best speed this laptop has a response time of 0.2ms. Also if you are looking for a laptop for entertainment purposes then you will be elated to know that it comes with an FHD OLED display. This laptop comes with Windows 11 operating system. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 53,590.





Buy Now

If you are looking for the top laptops under 60000 for higher performance and great battery life then nothing can beat this HP laptop. It comes with a slightly larger screen size of 15.6 Inches and the storage capacity is up to 8 GB RAM. This laptop can easily handle your daily computing needs. For users who are more comfortable with Windows OS, this is the best laptop. HP Laptop Price: Rs 43,599.





Read More: Laptops Under 30000





Buy Now

AVITA Laptop is the most popular pick with great style and design. It comes with a battery life of 10 hours to help you in working without any disturbance or the worry to charge your battery. Versed with backlit keyboards you can work, play, and watch videos anywhere even with limited light. AVITA Laptop Price: Rs 39,999.





Buy Now

If are you looking for top laptops under 60000 in a renewed category then go for this Dell. This laptop is in great condition and it won't hamper your productivity nor will you complain of any defect. Discussing the features then this best laptop offers a screen size of 14.1 inches and 8 GB RAM storage which is sufficient for your basic needs. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 18,484.





Buy Now





Talking about the top laptops under 60000 then you can't miss out on this MSI especially if you are a gamer. Usually, gaming laptops are very expensive but this one comes in an average rate. This lightweight laptop can be carried easily and even if you operate this for a longer time it won't get heated as this laptop comes with cooling features. Get a fantastic gaming experience with this laptop. MSI Laptop Price: Rs 52,990.





Top Laptops Under 60000





Things to consider before purchasing:





Battery life

Screen size

Speed Quality

Storage space





Explore more options for top laptops under 60000





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.