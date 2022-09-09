32GB RAM Laptops For 2022: Best Laptops For Sophisticated Gamers And App Developers

32GB RAM Laptops: Generally speaking, laptops are quite a popular choice of equipment today for every profession. But for coders and gamers, where load capacity and speed play a vital role, not every laptop is sufficient. The millions line long codes can make any laptop go slow and ultimately hang. Hence, laptops with 32GB RAM are considered quite a popular choice among these professionals. With 32GB RAM laptops, you can be sure of getting top-speed performance, no stuttering issues, zero lags, and incredibly no graphical or performance hiccups.





So, are you one of those niche people who are bounded to have nothing less than the best laptop, then take a look at some of the best 32GB RAM laptops that you get online. Some of these laptops are available with splendid discounts. Check them out!





32GB RAM Laptops: Top Picks















Explore this awesome Dell Alienware that is a perfect purchase option for professional gamers. This 32 GB gaming laptop comes with a storage capacity of 1 TB and is versed with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H (24MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores 16 Threads) processor. Along with this, the offered Dell laptop has a display of 15.6 inches and comes with a preloaded Windows 11 + Office. Known for its NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), this 32GB RAM laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E technology. Dell 32GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 2,69,369.













HP, being an eminent name, comes up with this premium-range 32GB RAM laptop that comes in a natural silver color and is preinstalled with Windows 11 Pro 64. The offered 15.6 inch laptop comes with 2 super speed USBs Type-C, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. In addition to this, the offered HP laptop has a wide vision 720p HD camera and a fabulous processor speed of 4.9 GHz. HP 32 GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 2,02,490.





Lenovo comes up with this AMD Ryzen 7 laptop that has a RAM of 32 GB and a storage capacity of 1 TB. Preloaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft 2021, this Lenovo laptop has a screen size of 16 inches and a display screen size of 16 inches. Versed with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics card, this laptop is available in the 35.6 x 26 x 2.2 cm dimension and weighs around 2.45 kgs. Lenovo 32GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 1,93,999.













Check out this 15.6 inch laptop from AGB that comes with an aluminum body. The offered 32GB RAM laptop is versed with an intel core i-7-1165G7 processor and has a storage capacity of 1 TB. In addition to this, the offered laptop is preloaded with Windows 10 Pro with lifetime validity. The processor speed of this 32GB laptop is 4.7 GHz and the display comes with an anti-glare nature & full-HD LED. 32GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 98,000.













When talking of the best 32GB RAM laptops, this ASUS 10th gen laptop can’t be missed. This ASUS laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches and is known for its lightweight & thin design. Along with this, the offered i5 laptop flaunts its NanoEdge display and is known for its lag-free stupendous performance. This 32GB RAM laptop is just 1.8 kgs in weight, making it extremely easy to carry. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 46,940.













Get this astounding HP 32GB RAM laptop that comes with a micro-edge display and is compatible with Alexa. The offered HP laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-1155G7 (up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology processor. For seamless connectivity, this HP laptop is available with 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C and 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A. Known for its lightweight design and impressive performance, this HP laptop gives out 1080p resolution. HP Laptop Price: Rs 51,890.









