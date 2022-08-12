16GB RAM Laptops With Prices: Explore 10 Finest Ones For A Powerful Performance And Multitasking

16GB RAM laptops are known to handle your multitasking smoothly and are also appreciated by the gaming community. Typically, 16GB RAM laptops are considered one step above the average 8 GB laptops that circulate mostly in the market. Along with a more-than-enough processing speed, these 16GB RAM laptops are also known for their lasting battery life and without-lag performance. So, whether you are a digital marketer who opens hundreds of sheets and multiple tabs together or a gamer who is looking to hustle for a straight 6-hour gaming session, 16 GB laptops are considered ideal.





In a similar line, let’s take a quick glimpse at some of the popular 16GB laptops with prices that can be bought online in India:





16GB RAM Laptops In India: Best Picks







Mi Notebook Ultra - 19% Off









Talking about 16 GB laptops? Let’s start with this outstanding MI Notebook Ultra that comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 Home and MS Office 21. The offered 16GB RAM laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches and is known to offer a resolution of 3200 x 2000 pixels. Along with this, the offered MI laptop is known for its 12-hour battery life and aluminum alloy body. This 16 GB RAM laptop comes with a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, a wider touchpad, and integrated stereo speakers. MI 16GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 61,999.





Lenovo ThinkBook 15 - 40% Off









Lenovo comes up with this stylish and highly-efficient 16GB RAM laptop that comes with a screen size of 15.6 inches. The offered 16 GB RAM laptop’s body is manufactured using A-Okay aluminum and is built to tolerate rough usage. Moreover, the offered laptop is versed with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and has a storage capacity of 512 GB. This laptop also has a 4-in-1 reader and is available with 3 USB ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 Ethernet port, and 1 headphone jack port. And if that’s not enough, you also get the fingerprint reader on the smart power button. Lenovo 16GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 57,990.





Dell Inspiron 5518 Intel I5-11300H Laptop - 24% Off









Check out this impressive Dell Inspiron 5518 that comes in a trendy platinum silver design. The offered laptop is versed with an Intel i5-11300H (3.10 GHz up to 4.40 GHz) processor and an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GDDR5 graphics card. Along with this, the offered laptop comes with 1 HDMI port, 3 USB ports, and 1 headphone jack. This laptop has a storage capacity of 512 GB and is known for its FHD display that offers a wide viewing angle and crisp picture quality. This Dell laptop comes in the ‎58.2 x 4.5 x 90.4 cm dimension and weighs around 1.64 kgs. Dell 16GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 67,990.





Hp Pavilion 14, AMD Ryzen 5-16Gb Ram/512Gb Laptop - 22% Off









Hp, being a prominent brand, offers this top-notch 16GB RAM laptop; HP Pavilion 14. Versed with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor (up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock(2i), 8 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads), this HP laptop has a storage capacity of 512 GB. Preloaded with Windows 10 and Windows 11, this 16 GB laptop comes with an in-built Alexa and is appreciated for its impressive battery life, lightweight, modern design, and unmatched display. HP 16GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 58,390.





ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) - 33% Off









Explore this remarkable ASUS VivoBook that comes with 16GB RAM and a screen size of 14 inches. The offered 16 GB RAM laptop is available in a transparent silver color and is versed with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor that has a processing speed of up to 1.3 GHz base to 3.9 GHz max. Moreover, the offered 16 GB RAM laptop is appreciated for its NanoEdge bezels, compact design, and lightweight. Available with an anti-glare plane, this 16 GB RAM laptop comes with 2 2-cell Li-ion batteries. ASUS 16GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 55,499.





Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Thin & Light Laptop - 33% Off









Buy this incredible 11th gen laptop from Fujitsu that has 16GB RAM and is available with a backlit keyboard. The offered 16 GB RAM laptop is versed with an a11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7 processor and comes with preloaded Windows 11 Home. Available with a 512 GB storage capacity, this Fujitsu laptop comes with a screen size of 13.3 inches and is known for its anti-glare display. The offered laptop is available in the 30.7 x 19.7 x 1.6 cm dimension and weighs around 878 grams. Fujitsu 16GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 81,590.





Lenovo ThinkPad E14 - 34% Off









If the main reason why you are in the pursuit of a 16GB RAM laptop is that you want to do multitask with ease, don’t miss the Lenovo ThinkPad E14. This 16 GB RAM laptop comes in black color, has a screen size of 14 inches, and is versed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, whose processing speed lies in the range of 2.4 GHz (base) - 4.2 GHz (max). This laptop comes with a 720p with a private shutter camera and an integrated dual array microphone. Lenovo 16GB RAM Laptop Price: Rs 69,990.





ASUS VivoBook 17 - 35% Off









Another stupendous purchase option for those who are seeking a 16GB RAM laptop. The ASUS VivoBook 17 comes with a vast screen size of 17.3 inches and is preloaded with Windows 11. Available in silver color, this 16 GB RAM laptop has a storage capacity of 512 GB and is versed with an anti-glare display. The offered laptop comes with a 2-cell Li-ion battery, which ensures up to 6 hours of battery life. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 55,990.





HP Pavilion 14 - 12% Off









Purchase this awesome 16GB RAM laptop from HP that comes in natural silver color. Available with an in-built Alexa, this HP laptop also has a backlit keyboard. Moreover, this laptop is appreciated for its micro-edge display and is preloaded with Windows 11 Home. The offered laptop also includes an integrated 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and an integrated dual-array microphone. HP Laptop Price: Rs 68,990.





HP Pavilion 13, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 - 5% Off









Get this outstanding i7 laptop from HP that comes with 16GB RAM and a massive storage capacity of 1 TB. The offered HP laptop comes in a ceramic white color, has an in-built Alexa, and has a screen size of 13.3 inches. This 16 GB RAM laptop comes in the ‎30.9 x 20.5 x 1.8 cm dimension and is appreciated for its thin design and lightweight. In addition to this, the offered laptop comes with a processing speed of 4.7 GHz. HP Laptop Price: Rs 99,990.





Explore more 16GB laptops here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.