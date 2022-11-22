15 Best Laptops 2022: Everything You Want To Know Before Purchasing A Laptop

Best Laptops 2022: Choosing the best laptop is never an easy decision especially when there are many options available from different brands. Though there are growing demands for tablets, nothing can replace a laptop. You can work with ease and deliver better productivity in work, making presentations, and assignments, editing videos, and even gaming. These laptops also come with touchscreen features which are mostly preferred by artists and students. The best laptop assures efficiency, portability, design, impeccable battery life, and comfort.





The widescreen size and larger keyboards make navigation easier. We know you must have watched multiple videos and read many articles claiming the best laptops. Now after doing research, watching a few videos, and looking at all the features we have come up with the 15 best laptops in India. These laptops exhibit excellent performance for all users. Check out everything in detail.





Read More: Best Laptops Under 40000





To round up we have listed below the best laptops in every category along with the price for all users.





Mac or Windows (or something else)?

The best ultrabook

The best Mac laptop

The best business laptop

The best renewed laptop

The best cheap ultrabook

The best Chromebook

The best budget Windows laptop

The best MacBook for photo and video editing

The best Windows laptop for photo and video editing

The best budget gaming laptop

Best Laptops Under 30000

Frequently asked questions





Best Laptops 2022





We have compiled the list of best laptops across all categories. Check out the features and who can use them.





Mac or Windows (or something else)?





Almost all of us are familiar with both macOS and Windows laptops. This makes our choice easier while looking for the best laptop. All Apple lovers and tech-savvy people would want to go for Mac. If you are also looking for robust hardware along with a wide screen size then a Mac laptop is the best pick. Apple Macbook is applauded for its stylish look and design. On the other hand for user-friendly interface and multitasking purposes, Windows laptops are very useful. Talking about compatibility, Windows operating system has larger software compatibility. For a high-end gaming experience, these laptops are the best choice.





Buy Now

Talking about the best laptop and Apple tops the list. The 8GB RAM storage capacity and long battery life are a great combination of everything you need for your everyday performance. Easily handle anything, from high-quality editing to action-packed gaming. The 8-core Apple M1 chip performs up to 3.5 times quicker than the previous generation while consuming significantly less power. A stunning retina display with a 13.3-inch/33.74 cm delivers a crystal clear image with vibrant colors. Mac laptop is designed with an excellent keyboard and touchpad to work, play and navigate in a smooth way. MacBook Price: 88,990.





Who these are for:





It's the best laptop for business and working professionals. They are suitable for users who look for applications like video-editing, image-editing software, 3D programs, audio editing, software developers, etc. Also, C-suite professionals whose business demands lots of traveling and work together. These are ideal as these MacBook laptops are portable and stylish took.





Buy Now

For people who are more comfortable with Windows operating system laptops, this one from Lenovo is a great pick. Offering stupendous performance this laptop offers a screen size of 15.6 Inches which gives you a wide viewing angle. You can get an incredible processing speed with AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The laptop comes with a battery life of up to 7 hours. The laptop weighs just 1.6 kg and comes in a sleek and slim design. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 43,018.





Who these are for:





For high-end gamers who are looking for the best gaming experience, this laptop will suit you. Also for music lovers and people who love binge-watching web series this laptop is the right pick as it comes with robust and rich Dolby Audio Speakers.





The best ultrabook





Buy Now

Purchase this Mi laptop that delivers exceptional battery life. The laptop comes with a screen resolution of ‎3200 X 2000 (FHD) Pixels. Now you do not have to wait for a longer time to unlock your laptop. With the help of a fingerprint scanner, you can log in fast in less than 2 seconds. You can work on this laptop even in places where there is limited light with the help of a 1.5mm deep key travel backlit keyboard. Mi Laptop Price: Rs 60,999.





Who these are for:





Ultrabook laptops are great for bloggers who do lots of editing and photoshop on daily basis. Even though they are slim and lightweight there is no lag in power and battery life. Also, for college students, writers, and office workers these laptops are used extensively as they are quite portable. A class of high-end notebooks called ultrabooks are Intel-specified are created for work, multimedia, and entertainment purpose.





Read More: Best HP Laptops In India





The best Mac laptop





Buy Now

Apple MacBook Pro delivers a faster performance while working or doing any task. With smooth and comfortable keyboards it becomes easier to operate or navigate things. With a screen size of 13.3 Inches, you can get a better view and clarity. To keep your data safe and secured this comes with a fingerprint scanner. This also sets you free from setting those long passwords and remembering them. Apple Macbook Price: Rs 1,22,900.





Who these are for:





For all users who are more comfortable using macOS, this is designed for them. MacBook Pro is great for writers, working professionals, commuters, and gamers too. Also for editings photos, and videos and making powerful presentations these laptops are ideal.





The best business laptop





Buy Now

This HP laptop provides a beautiful color display on its FHD. With AMD Ryzen processors, up to 16GB dual channel gives you the best productivity at work and at great speed. From a single USB-C connector with a 10Gbps transmission rate, you can charge your device or connect it to an external display. The micro bezel display brings life to the visual experience. HP Laptop Price: Rs 53,449.





Who these are for:





People looking for a laptop specifically for business purposes look for better speed and higher performance. Business laptops provide durability and keep updating with the latest software. They offer better flexibility and plenty of connectivity with various ports. They also offer great security and all your data is well protected.





Read More: Best i7 Laptops Under 1 Lakh





The best-renewed laptop





Buy Now

Do not wish to spend much and looking for an affordable renewed laptop? You can still get the best laptop with the latest features and good condition. Go for this Dell Renewed laptop which has 8GB RAM storage capacity. The wide HD screen of 14.1 Inches offers better clarity while viewing. Also, the offered laptop is lightweight so you can easily carry them wherever you go. Dell Laptop Price: Rs 18,899.





Who these are for:





Renewed or refurbishes laptops are the best choice for people who which to spend less and get the latest features. Refurbished laptops go through a thorough inspection and testing process before being sold. They are more reliable as they have to go through all the quality checks. For students and also for personal use these laptops are a great pick.





The best cheap ultrabook





Buy Now

With great style and OLED display, this ASUS laptop offers high performance and great speed. By allowing for a larger screen in a smaller frame, thin-bezel NanoEdge displays offer a wide-ranging and immersive viewing experience. This can easily fit into your bag as it weighs only 1.8kg. To provide you with lightning-fast data performance and great storage capacity, the offered laptop is versed with a dual-storage design. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 59,990.





Who these are for:





Many laptops are heavy and have poor battery life. However, if you spend a little more money, you may get an ultrabook that is excellent in terms of performance, screen size, and storage capacity. These cheap ultrabooks are ideal for students.





Read More: Best Laptops 2022

`

The best Chromebook





Buy Now

If you wish to get Chromebook then this one from HP offers an excellent display and speed. The 14-inch micro-edge display helps in giving a crystal clear view. For a better user interface the offered laptop is versed with touchscreen features that allow smooth operation and navigation. Though it is lightweight, this laptop offers the best in terms of productivity. HP Laptop Price: Rs 27,000.





Who these are for:





If you have a limited budget and your work demand lots of browsing then this Chromebook is a decent choice. The built-in antivirus on Chromebooks is constantly updated. As a result, do not have to worry about your files getting corrupted due to viruses. They are best suited for students and you can expect a battery life of between 9-11 hours.





Read More: Best Gaming Laptops In India





The best budget Windows laptop





Buy Now

Looking for a budget windows laptop? Then check out this one from Lenovo. It is the best laptop under 25000 with the latest design and features. The screen size is 11.6 Inches and the storage is 4GB RAM. The anti-glare screen keeps your eyes protected from harmful rays while using the laptop. This laptop comes with a battery life of up to 6 hours. Lenovo Laptop Price: Rs 23,100.





Who these are for:





Usually, users with a limited budget look for an affordable laptop. So for school or college students who only want to purchase laptops for attending online classes, taking notes, or many any projects these laptops are for them. Windows still has an edge over other operating systems in terms of the variety and accessibility of software, which is one of its benefits.





The best MacBook for photo and video editing





Buy Now

Apple users know how smoothly and efficiently you can edit photos and video as it is equipped with built-in tools. This MacBook has storage of 8 GB RAM and an HD camera for better face time. The active cooling system prevents the system from heating even after operating for a longer time. Apple MacBook Pro Price: Rs 1,22,990.





Who these are for:





Creative professionals, artists, and video and photo editors looking for the best application go for MacBook pro. Though they are slightly high in the price they deliver exceptional editing and photoshop qualities. You do not have to install additional software for editing. They are one of the best laptops for video editing.





The best Windows laptop for photo and video editing





Buy Now

Many of us do not feel comfortable while operating on Macbook and look for the best Windows laptops. Fujitsu laptop edits pictures and videos like a pro. The stylish black color has laptop has an anti-glare screen, and a backlit keyboard to prevent your eyes from getting strained. The offered laptop comes with a pen that helps in making sketches and taking notes. Fujitsu Laptop Price: Rs 99,990.





Who these are for:





For all the creative artists, video, and photo editors these laptops are equipped with the latest features. Also for all windows users, this laptop offers great terms of productivity and speed. These laptops totally replace a desktop setup, so they are perfect if you require a portable workspace. They are all equipped with color-accurate displays, high brightness levels, and incredibly powerful components.





The best budget gaming laptop





Buy Now

For gamers looking for the best gaming laptop on a budget, this one from ASUS can be a good pick. To enhance your gaming experience it comes with a wide screen size of 15.6 Inches. Even after saving heavy files and operating for a longer duration of time, it stays cool. The laptop has a refresh rate of 144 Hz. ASUS Laptop Price: Rs 56,910.





Best Laptops Under 30000





People of all professions use laptops. It is not just limited to academic or professional needs, but also to gaming requirements. Many of us look for laptops under 30,000 because we don't want to spend a lot of money. Depending on your budget and requirements, you can choose from a wide variety of brands. Check out some of the best laptops under 30000:









Buy Now





Buy Now





Buy Now





Frequently Asked Questions





What things to look for buying a laptop?

Size, battery life, RAM, and screen quality.





What is a suitable laptop speed?

Although 3.5 to 4.0 GHz is typically regarded as a desirable clock speed for gaming, good single-thread performance is more crucial.





Which is faster, RAM or processor, in a computer?

In general, processing speed increases with RAM speed. You can speed up the rate at which memory delivers data to other components by using quicker RAM.





Explore more on the best laptops





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.