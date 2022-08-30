14 Inch Laptops: Now Carry Your Work Anywhere You Want Without A Worry

14 Inch Laptops: Whether you’re a student or a working professional, the criticality of a laptop is the same for everyone. Today, without a laptop, it becomes really difficult to stay up to date in terms of productivity and awareness. Making projects, presentations, reports, and whatnot, everything is done on laptops nowadays. And so it makes perfect sense when we see thousands and even millions of people seeking the best laptops in India every month. Out of a wide array of laptops in the market today, people prefer different features and variations.





One such type is 14 inch laptop. If you think about it, the screen size of a laptop plays a vital role when making the purchase decision. This is where 14 inch laptops are quite popular. This is so because 15 inch laptops are considered quite bulky vis-a-vis portability and any screen size less than 14 inch creates issues for eye sights. And so, getting 14 inch laptops makes perfect sense, isn’t it? Hence, we have jotted some of the best 14 inch laptops online that you can get. Take a look:





14 Inch Laptops: Finest In The Market













Purchase this ASUS VivoBook 14 that comes with a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor. Ideal for students and working professionals, this ASUS laptop has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage capacity. In addition to this, the offered laptop is available with a pre-loaded Windows 11 Home and is known for its ability to provide up to 6 hours of battery life. Appreciated for its immersive visual experience, this laptop is available in the 21.6 x 32.5 x 2 cm dimension and weighs around 1.67 kgs. ASUS laptop price: Rs 30,990.













Lenovo comes up with this stupendous 14 inch laptop that comes in a mineral grey color. The offered Lenovo laptop is equipped with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and is preloaded with Windows 11 Home. Available with an anti-glare display, this Lenovo laptop has 2 USB ports and has the ability to support up to 4 independent displays simultaneously. This laptop comes with a dual array microphone and has a screen-to-body ratio of 85%. Lenovo laptop price: Rs 55,990.





HP, being a well-known name, offers this i5 laptop that comes with 16 GB RAM and a micro-edge display. This 14 inch laptop comes with an in-built Alexa and is versed with an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera. Moreover, this HP laptop comes with a backlit keyboard in full size and dual speakers. The offered 14 inch laptop is appreciated for its immersive audio experience and liberating battery life. HP laptop price: Rs 69,990.













Bring this 14 inch laptop from Dell that comes with 16 GB RAM and has a storage capacity of 512 GB. The offered Dell laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 10 Home and is known for its Touch Narrow Border WVA display. In addition to this, the offered laptop has a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and multiple modes to work on. Backed by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, this Dell laptop is available in the ‎32.1 x 21.1 x 1.8 cm dimension. Dell laptop price: Rs 77,990.













Explore this 14 inch laptop from Honor that comes with a 512 GB storage capacity and 8 GB RAM. The offered Honor laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor and is versed with a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button. Along with this, the offered 14 inch laptop is available with a 65W Type-C power adapter. This i5 laptop comes with an FHD Full View IPS anti-glare screen and is available with a preloaded Windows 11 Home. Honor laptop price: Rs 42,990.













