Best Sony Headphones: Sprinkle The Sweetest Audio Experience In Your Routine

Best Sony Headphones: Sony headphones are popular for delivering excellent audio devices that most listeners prefer. The company makes some of the best audio such as neckband style Bluetooth earphones, in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, wired earphones with mic, and true wireless earbuds. Also, Sony headphones come in different eye-catchy color options. Sony headphones come in particular range from budget-friendly to high-end headphones with great sound quality for optimum listening. No matter what type of headset you're looking for, Sony's bound to offer it.





Well! To help you to choose the best headphone for your needs, here we have shortlisted a few most loved headphones. These headphones have a wireless design, high bass, quality audio, and many more to give you the best listening experience.





Best Sony Headphones: Popular Picks

Below you will get top choices for Sony headphones that will give you premium sound quality at a great price.





Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone is an industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation and lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience in any situation.

This wireless headphone has Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Sony Headphones Price: Rs 23,900.





Sony headphones are a nicely fitted pair of over-ear headphones that cover your whole ear and are just incredibly comfortable.

With a defined bass and a treble that does not overpower the mids, these headphones give you a fully-balanced audio experience. Sony Headphones Price: Rs 2,620.





Sony WH-XB910N adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation.

This headphone can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So when a call comes in, your headphones know which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically. Sony Headphones Price: Rs 17,990.







This model of Sony headphones is coming with Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment.

You can do crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing. Sony Headphones Price: Rs 28,990.







Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphone has an ambient sound mode that puts you in complete control of your listening experience.

This wireless headphone supports Google Assistant for voice access to music, information, and more. Sony Headphones Price: Rs 6,390.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.