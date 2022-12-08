Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo: Healers Of Your All Computer Needs

Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo: Whether you’re an office worker, casual PC user, gamer, or programmer working long hours, a good wireless keyboard with mouse can enhance your experience during any activity. It's also a great option for laptop users because tasks are easier and more enjoyable when you have the right computer accessories. With these computer accessories, you can navigate various applications, surf the Internet, and even ping your colleagues from the comfort of your bed or couch.





Meanwhile, a wireless keyboard with mouse is the ideal choice if you want to get rid of wires or want to use your keyboard for long range.





Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo: Popular Picks

Here we have shortlisted a few best-performed keyboard and mouse combo sets from various brands to give you the best purchasing option that will fit your budget and needs also.





Zebronics Zeb keyboard and mouse come with various features and designs to help your game and work better.

This wireless keyboard comes with features like disabling the windows key, the mouse has high sensitivity with 1200 DPI. The keyboard features 104 keys inclusive of a rupee key. It has a low battery LED indication and a power-saving mode. ZEBRONICS Keyboard And Mouse Price: Rs 699.







You’ll enjoy smooth, responsive cursor control with high-definition optical tracking. The sculpted, ambidextrous shape feels good on either hand.

Logitech keyboard and mouse are compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows RT. With this combo, you will get a keyboard, mouse, USB receiver, 2 AAA batteries (keyboard), and 2 AAA batteries (mouse). Logitech Keyboard And Mouse Price: Rs 1,295.







Portronics Key2 is an innovative and next-gen combo of stylish and ergonomically designed mini wireless keyboard & a mouse which gives you freedom from long clumsy wires and a cluttered workspace.

This wireless keyboard and mouse are designed for business travel because it is easy to carry into your bag. Scissor switch key structure provides a resilient, quiet, and comfortable typing experience even for long hours improving your productivity levels. Portronics Keyboard And Mouse Price: Rs 1,099.





This Dell keyboard and mouse combo connects easily to your Dell PC and has long-lasting batteries and anti-fade, spill-resistant keys that help enhance your workday experience.

This combo set offers one of the industry’s leading battery lives, 36 months for the keyboard, and the mouse clocks in at an impressive 18 months. Dell Keyboard And Mouse Price: Rs 1,399.







Pick up and go with these perfect plug-in-play companions, a precise mouse, and an ergonomic keyboard with all the bells and whistles for wherever your journey takes you.

This HP keyboard and mouse combo set have smooth responsive cursor control with easy scrolling, designed for professional or gaming use. HP Keyboard And Mouse Price: Rs 1,399.









