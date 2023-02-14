Gaming Mouse Under 1000: A gaming mouse is a very simple computer accessory that is not much different from the regular one. The major difference between them is they are top-notch for gaming. The new-age gaming mouse is more accurate and has some useful additional buttons along with customization options that make them look much cooler and adjustable accuracy and speed settings that you can switch on the fly.





Overall, a good gaming mouse can increase the chance of winning the game and the normal one won’t be able to give you much performance. If you are seeking the best gaming mouse under budget, then check out the best gaming mouse under 1000 in India that is perfect for the next-level gaming experience.





Best Gaming Mouse Under 10000 in India

Check out the top options for the best gaming mouse in India under 1000. Select from the top brands.





Archer Tech Lab Recurve 300 Wired Gaming Mouse





It is one of the best gaming mouse that comes with recurve 300 with a thumb rest that provides you with extra comfort for long gaming sessions. This Archer Gaming mouse has been power packed with a Gaming sensor and 8 action buttons.

It comes with 6 colors of unique RGB that elevate your gaming experience and it has been compatible with both PC and laptops. Archer Gaming Mouse Price: Rs. 899.







Ant Esports GM320 RGB Wired Gaming Mouse





This Ant Esport gaming mouse comes with 8 programmable buttons & Fire Button and RGB backlit for an extreme gaming experience. It is one of the best gaming mouse under 1000 in India that offers an excellent gaming experience.

It is available in an ergonomic design that provides a comfortable claw-grip design, and long-term use without fatigue. Ant Esport Gaming Mouse Price: Rs. 575.







Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse





Redgear is one of the leading computer and gaming accessories brands, this wired gaming mouse comes with multi-programmable buttons and also has a durable and semi-honeycomb design for a better grip.

It is one of the best Gaming mouse under 1000 in India that has been equipped with a customizable RGB mode that enhances the build quality to increase durability. Redgear Gaming Mouse Price: Rs. 599.







HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse





HP is one of the leading computer and laptop brands in India, this HP M270 Gaming mouse comes with a High-end optical engine for precise positioning. 4-speed DPI optional, adjustable mouse movement speed.

It is one of the best gaming mouse under 1000 in India that comes with a button life of 3 million times. HP Gaming Mouse Price: Rs. 600.







Offbeat RIPJAW 2.4Ghz Wireless Gaming Mouse





This Wireless gaming mouse comes with an in-built Rechargeable Li-ion battery and does not require any external battery. It comes with an advanced gaming mode that gives you multiple choices to set the sensitivity parameters suiting your style.

This Offbeat gaming mouse is available in an ergonomic design which is pretty much handy and easy to operate. Offbeat Gaming Mouse Price: Rs. 899.





FAQs: Best Gaming Mouse Under 1000 in India





1. Which mouse is best for gaming?

HP, Redgear, Logitech, and many more brands offer a wide range of best gaming mouse under-budgeted price range to enhance your gaming experience.





2. What is the fastest gaming mouse?

Razer Viper V2 Pro. It has the same low-profile, symmetrical shape as previous models in the Viper series.





3. Which mouse is best under 1000?

Redgear A10 wired mouse is one of the best gaming mouse under 1000 in India.





4. What are the 3 main types of mouse?

Wired mouse, Optical mouse, and wireless mouse are the three types of famous mouse available in the market.





