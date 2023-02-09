Gaming Computer: selecting a gaming pc is never an easy task as the competition is very high for the same. It is also necessary to check that the manufacturer has been careful with their selection of the components. The new-gen gaming computers are loaded with heavy graphics cards that are perfect for professional gamers.





On top of experiencing games at blazing-fast frame rates and ultra-high resolution, these premium price computers can also handle animation and streaming movies in 4K on your TV. You can also use them for everyday work as gaming PCs are very versatile. If you are seeking the best gaming computer in India, then here are the 5 top-notch gaming computers to check out first.





Read More: Best Desktop Computer in India.





Best Gaming Computer in India

Here are the best gaming computers that you can choose for the next level of gaming experience.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming Desktop





Lenovo is one of the leading desktop and computer accessories brands, this Gaming PC comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage along with Windows 11 home with lifetime validity. It gives you a next-level gaming experience at home.

Check Here

It optimizes gameplay with 3 performance modes Balance, Quiet, and performance, and discovers your next favorite game. Lenovo Gaming PC Price: Rs. 96,890.







ZEBRONICS RGB Gaming Desktop Computer





Zebronics gaming computer comes with an i5 processor that offers super faster performance for an ultra gaming experience at your home. It is one of the faster-growing brands in computers and accessories.

Check Here

It is loaded with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of massive storage that allows you to store a wide range of games and more making it one of the best gaming computers in India. Zebronics Gaming PC Price: Rs. 69,000.





CHIST Gaming PC





This Gaming PC comes with an i7 processor along with 26 GB RAM and 1 TB storage with Windows 11 home lifetime validity. The 20 inch monitor with VGA AND HDMI has an aspect ratio of 16.9 with 1600x900 pixels resolution along with one gaming keyboard and mouse.

Check Here

It is one of the best Gaming computers that you can buy to experience next-level gaming and also works on it as they are super fast. Chist Gaming PC Price: Rs. 37,000.







Electrobot Xtreme Gaming Desktop





It is a next-level gaming desktop that comes with an AMD Ryzen 97950X processor with speeds up to 5.70 GHz. It comes with 32 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage that can be expandable up to 2 TB.

Check Here

It requires 1000 Watts of energy and has a 360 mm ARGB fans liquid cooler with a preloaded Win 10 trail. It is one of the best Gaming PC in India that you can buy online from Amazon. Eletrobot Gaming PC Price: Rs. 3,94,999.







Explore more Best Gaming computer in India here.





FAQs: Best Gaming Computer in India





1. Which computer is best for gaming?

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 Desktop is one of the best gaming PCs that you can buy for a next-level gaming experience.





2. Which is the cheapest gaming Desktop?

HP Omen is the cheapest gaming computer that comes from the house of HP, one of the trusted brands in the Indian market.





3. Is buying a gaming PC worth it?

Absolutely. You can enjoy PC gaming with budget or high-end components, but the experience is top-tier compared to consoles. Higher quality, free online play, MODS, and much more make it worth it.





4. Is 8 GB RAM good for gaming?

It is a minimum requirement for an effective gaming PC and anything below 8 GB RAM will offer slower performance speed.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.