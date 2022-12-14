Best Desktop Computers in India: One Stop Solution To All Of Your Desktop Woes

Best Desktop Computer: Desktop computers are there for the last decades and they came into the existence before tablets or even laptops. Finding a good quality desktop is not an easy job as the market is loaded with a number of various brands that has a wide range of computer and their accessories.





If you are planning to buy a desktop computer, then check out the most popular option available online on Amazon. Select the best desktop computer and other computer accessories from top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, and more.





Best Desktop Computers in India

Here are the best desktop computer from top brands like Apple, Lenovo, Dell, and more.







Apple is one of the market leaders in this category, this iMac comes with a 24-inch display along with an M1 chip and has 8 core CPU along with 98 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space. It is one of the all-time best desktop computers which is loaded with ultra-fast wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 with 4 USB ports.

It has color matched mouse and keyboard along with a 1080 facetime HD camera that allows you to look best on video calls. Apple iMac Desktop Computer Price: Rs 1,30,490.







Lenovo is one of the trusted brands when it comes to computers and their accessories. This Ideacentre comes with an 11th Gen Intel i3 processor that allows you to work faster and smother. It comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity and has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage space.

Buy this desktop computer online from Amazon it has integrated Intel UHD graphics and comes with a 23.8-inch display along with 1920x1080 video quality. It has a wireless keyboard and mouse along with an adopter and user manual. Lenovo IdeaCentre Desktop Computer Price: Rs 50,990.







HP is one of the reputed brands in the computer industry and has a wide range of laptops and desktops along with their other accessories. This HP all in one computer desktop comes with a pre-installed Windows 10 home with lifetime validity along with 4 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage space.

It is loaded with Intel Celeron which is best suited for students and working professionals. It is available with a 21.5-inch display with UHD Graphics 600 and has a three-sided micro-edge for a better curvy look. It is one of the best HP All in One Desktop computers. HP Desktop Computer Price: Rs 37,500.







This all in one Dell computer comes with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of storage space along with pre-installed Windows 11 home and has a 3-year onsite Dell warranty. It is loaded with AMD Radeon graphics with Bluetooth 5.2 for better connectivity.





It has Dell white wireless mouse and keyboard with an arch stand along with 1 USB 2Powershare and 1 HDMI port. Dell Desktop Computer Price: Rs 64,999.







ASUS is one of the trusted computer and accessories brands in India, this AIO A3 series comes with a 12 Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage space. An i5 computer is best suited for professionals and students for those who work on coding and other software as it can bear the load.

It is one of the best Desktop computers in India that comes with pre-installed 11 home with lifetime validity and has an inbuilt microphone and speakers. ASUS Desktop Computer Price: Rs 62,990.





