Chimney for Kitchen under 20000: Top picks from Whirlpool, Hindware, Kaff, and many more

A chimney for Kitchen is very essential as the primary and most important function remains is to suck in the smoke and fumes produced by cooking. This keeps the smoke from escaping into the sitting room and choking those nearby. The benefits of chimneys are numerous. They not only keep your kitchen clean, but they also remove stale air. You can remove sticky grease from kitchen tiles and walls by using the correct type of this product at home. Kitchen chimney comes in various designs like- islands, wall-mounted, and corner model types that you can install.





It's worth noting that kitchen hoods have built-in lights to help you see better while cooking or cleaning. This eliminates the need to keep other kitchen lights on, saving you both energy and money. A kitchen chimney certainly adds more convenience to your kitchen with other technologies such as auto-clean, sleek structure, touch controls, and more.





Check out our recommendation below along with the price of kitchen chimney:





Whirlpool 90 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney









This wall mount kitchen chimney from Whirlpool will enhance the look of your kitchen with its stylish design. The chimney with its baffles filter typically absorbs oil and prevents it from adhering to the walls, ensuring the cleanliness and longevity of the décor. This also means less cleaning in the kitchen! To provide high efficiency this chimney also has a LED lamp. With the touch panel, you can clean it without any hassle. The chimney has a suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr. Chimney Price: Rs 12,499.





Hindware 60cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney









Made with steel and glass this chimney from Hindware comes with a baffle filter to separate grease and spice. The smell of cooking sometimes lingers in the kitchen for an extended period of time. This Hindware chimney solves this problem with the push of a button and gives a smoke-free, fresh, and clean kitchen. A chimney removes stale air from the cooking area and allows fresh air to enter. Chimney Price: Rs 14,700.





KAFF MILA DHC 60 Kitchen chimney









This kitchen chimney from Kaff is designed with an airflow of 1150 m3/providing superior air quality in the kitchen. Comes in a pyramid style with a wall mounting design this chimney adds a style quotient to your modular kitchen. The other features include- Dry Heat Auto Clean Technology, 3 Speed Touch Control and 2 Baffle Filter. Sleek modern designs with elegant finishes can elevate the look of your kitchen. This has a strong suction capacity that will attract all of the fumes produced while cooking, leaving your walls and roofs clean and free of marks. Chimney Price: Rs 11,106.





Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney









This Faber Chimney has 3 layer baffle filter suitable for Indian cooking. There are 2 LED lamps installed to ease your cooking and consume less power. Faber chimney comes with a higher suction power of 1000 m3/h, which helps you to cook your food easily and peacefully. The strong suction ability of modular chimneys allows for the removal of any type of odor while cooking and keeps your home odor-free. Chimney Price: Rs 7,290.





Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney





This chimney from Elica comes with a filter-less technology to ensure powerful suction capacity, more efficiently draws in unhealthy smoke and oily fumes, and keeps your kitchen smoke-free. Many Indian dishes are traditionally oily and involve a lot of frying. This chimney absorbs oil and keeps the kitchen neat and clean. The motion sensing technology allows for simple operation with a simple wave of your hand. Chimney Price: Rs 11,499.





Chimney for Kitchen: FAQ





What is the purpose of a chimney?





The chimney's primary function is to direct smoke away from the stove and out of the house. However, this is not the only function of the stove; it must also ensure that enough air is drawn into the stove to ensure that the fire burns cleanly.





How many different kinds of chimneys are there?





There are 4 types of chimneys: wall mount, built-in, island, and corner.





Are kitchen chimneys beneficial?





A chimney can remove hot gases and toxic pollutants from the air in your kitchen. It can also reduce carbon monoxide levels in the kitchen while cooking. Because the air in your kitchen remains cool and clean, it aids in the control of bacteria and other germs.





