5 Best Kitchen Chimney Under 15000: Keep Your Cookhouse Clean And Free From Unwanted Smell

Best Kitchen Chimney Under 15000: Indian cooking is incomplete without adding extra spices and deep frying. All these generate smoke in the house making it difficult to breathe. With the help of the suction power of the kitchen chimney, the chances of inhaling spices become less. It also removed excess heat from the kitchen thus, making it less suffocated and breathable. Chimney for kitchen keeps the air inside clean and makes cooking comfortable. Grilling, frying, and tempering dishes make the kitchen look untidy with all the food and oil stains. Kitchen Chimney gives an aesthetic look to your kitchen.





Bid goodbye to those unwanted smells. Chimney in kitchen also makes cooking easier as it also comes with LED lights. It reduces the efforts of cleaning the kitchen. The kitchen chimney operates silently and efficiently. So bring home these elegant chimneys and make your cooking area free from smoke and dirt.





Check out the best chimney for kitchen from top brands to make the area look clean and beautiful.









With strong suction power, Elica Chimney is designed with a motion sensor to control with just a wave of your hand. This also helps in keeping the kitchen chimney clean. Loaded with premium

features it is designed with a premium matte finish look. It comes with a suction capacity of 1200 cubic meters per hour which helps to keep the kitchen area fresh and clean. Versed with baffle filters it keeps the kitchen oil free. Elica Chimney Price: Rs 12,999.









With a pyramid design, this Faber chimney for kitchen changes the complete look of the interior. For effective cooking, it comes with 2 LED lamps and consumes very less power. It comes with 3 layer

baffle filter to keep the fumes away. Cook food peacefully without any noise and hassle. This kitchen chimney can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher or by hand. The chimney is designed to come with a 3-speed push button. Faber Chimney Price: Rs 6990.









Installing a kitchen chimney also adds an aesthetic look to the kitchen. The wall mount design and baffle filter of this Whirlpool chimney is very effective in the suction of grease and oil. The push

button helps to operate the chimney effortlessly. If you have 2-4 burner stoves then this chimney is very effective. Now cook, grill, and fry items freely without too much smoke. Whirlpool Chimney Price: Rs 5799.





Made with a stylish pyramid-style design this INALSA kitchen chimney works silently. It helps in keeping the kitchen free from bad odors. The baffle filters capture grease, oil, stains, and bad odor





and keep the area clean and fresh. Removing all the toxic bacteria from the air this chimney is the best buy for your kitchen at an affordable cost. INALSA Chimney Price: Rs 5290.









This GLEN chimney is a smart pick for your kitchen. With a curve glass design, this kitchen chimney comes with motion sensor control which operates smoothly with just a wave of your hand. The

special feature of this chimney includes a cooling fan, oil collector, noise reduction, and auto cleaning. GLEN Chimney Price: Rs 11,290.





