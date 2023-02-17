Best Kitchen Chimney In India Under 15000

Best Kitchen Chimney In India: A kitchen chimney is essential when you have to prepare multiple dishes at the same time. There are lots of fumes and smoke that occur while cooking food. Kitchen chimneys are necessary for all kitchens, be they modular or normal ones. The best kitchen chimney in India has a great suction capacity to absorb smoke quickly thus, preventing it to spread all over the house. These chimneys for the kitchen also add an aesthetic look to your interior.





The smoke released by frying, gas released by pressure cookers, and oil evaporated may settle on your walls, tiles, and ceilings making the cooking area look untidy. By investing in the best kitchen chimneys in India you can get rid of these stain marks along with the unpleasant smell. When considering chimneys for kitchen there are certain factors to look for like- as size, suction capacity, design, filter, mounting type, functions, and more.





Best Kitchen Chimney In India





To make your work easier while purchasing the best kitchen chimneys under 15000 we have shortlisted some of them. They come with strong features and their appearance adds grace to the cooking area.









Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Kitchen Chimeny





This kitchen chimney from Elica will revolutionize the way you prepare meals with the help of filer less technology that ensures powerful suction. Easy to operate this best kitchen chimney in India





comes with motion sensors. You can operate this chimney by just waving your hand. The curved glass and wall mount design enhances the look of the kitchen area. Elica Kitchen Chimney Price: Rs 13,999.





Whirlpool 60 cm Kitchen Chimney





With features like baffle filters, strong suction capacity, and auto clean this Whirlpool chimney for kitchen keep the area fresh without making noise. To help you in cooking efficiently this kitchen chimney is designed with LED lights. The charming design of these chimneys will add a sophisticated





look to your cooking area. The suction capacity is 1100 m3/hr. Whirlpool Kitchen Chimney Price: Rs 11,590.





INALSA 60 cm Kitchen Chimney





The INALSA 60cm kitchen chimney has a compact design to amp up the look of the kitchen and is feature-packed to offer great functionality. The pyramid-style chimney for kitchen has a baffle filter





and push control button. You will experience less noise while operating this chimney. You can get three-speed control- low, medium, and high. INALSA Kitchen Chimney Price: Rs 4,999.





Hindware Nadia IN 60 cm





Looking for the best kitchen chimney in India under 15000? Check out this one from Hindware that comes with a metallic oil collector which makes it easy to clean. The suction capacity is 1350 m3/hr.





To give the best suction the chimney is designed with a screen to prevent contact with the motor and blower assembly. With just a wave of your hand, you can operate this chimney for kitchen. Let others adorn your cooking space with these stylish design chimneys. Hindware Kitchen Chimney Price: Rs 13,490.





Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney





For your kitchen, this Faber kitchen chimney is a pleasant option. The help of 3-layer baffle filters allows vapors to change direction, thereby separating grease particles. This chimney comes with a

matte finish making your modular kitchen look attractive and modern. To offer the right amount of light while cooking this chimney is versed with LED lights. Faber Kitchen Chimney Price: Rs 9,900.





Best Kitchen Chimney In India: FAQ





1. Why is a chimney for kitchen important?

In order to get rid of the smoke and bad odor installing a chimney for kitchen is important.





2. Which is the best kitchen chimney in India?





Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr

Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr

BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris

Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr





3. Which chimneys are easiest clean?

The auto-clean chimneys are easy to clean as you do not need any manual effort.





4. Which chimney is better 60 cm or 90 cm?

For a small gas stove, a 60 cm chimney is better. However, if you have a four-burner gas stove then 90 cm is the right choice.







