Best Chimney in India (2022): Keep Fumes Out of Your Kitchen

Best Chimney in India: Kitchen chimneys have become an essential part of the kitchen that helps to keep your kitchen clean from grime and oiliness. As Indian recipes require lots of frying, sauteing, and tempering, making kitchen chimney a must-have pick for every kitchen.





It is not easy to choose the best one as there are lots of options in the market in different varieties but as per the general size, a 60 cm chimney is the best option for small to medium-sized kitchens. For a bigger kitchen, choose the bigger size depending on the requirements. Check out the top picks and select the best chimney in India from here.





The Faber is one of the leading kitchen chimney brands, this 60 cm chimney for the kitchen comes with a powerful motor for efficient suction and maximizes airflow to the kitchen by removing smoke. It is loaded with 2 LED lights that light up your cooking area to offer an easy cooking experience.





It has a thermal- auto feature that helps in cleaning the oil and residues without any manual intervention. It is the perfect chimney for small to medium-sized kitchens. Faber Chimney Price: Rs 11,990.















This Inalsa chimney in the kitchen will fulfill all of your heavy-duty cooking needs such as boiling, steaming, poaching, braising, frying, searing, and sauteing. It is a silent worker that comes with noise reduction technology and is used to avoid discomfort caused by excessive noise.





It is a very easy-to-clean filter that wipes away grease build-up to reduce the risk of fires. It’s time to upgrade the kitchen with the latest technology and advanced suction power that meets all of your cooking needs. One of the best chimney for kitchen. Inalsa Chimney Price: Rs 5,290.















This Elica chimney comes with filter-less technology that ensures powerful suction capacity and it draws in the unhealthy smoke and oily fumes more effectively to keep your kitchen smoke-free. It has an oil collector that is made up of stainless steel and it is completely rust-free which ensures a better and more durable life.





The one-touch trendy control panel makes it easier to control it and the LED lamps make it brighter for you while cooking. It comes with a combination of beautiful appearance with a toughened quality which makes it one of the best kitchen chimneys. Elica Chimney Price: Rs 12,499.















This whirlpool chimney comes in a lightweight portable model and it makes the cleaning more convenient. With a capacity of 750m3/hr, this best kitchen chimney does a great job of absorbing oily fumes, and it is quite suitable for 2 to 4 burner stoves.





The one-touch control panel makes it easier to operate and the LED display shows the timer to ease your cooking. One of the best chimney in India. Whirlpool Chimney Price: Rs 5,299.















Hindware is one of the leading kitchen appliances brands, this Hindware kitchen chimney comes with a powerful motor that provides 1350m3/hr suction capacity which is quite suitable for heavy frying, and grilling.





It also comes with a filterless technology that prevents contact between motor and blower assembly providing optimum suction. It has a stainless steel oil collector which is easy to clean and store more residues. Hindware Chimney Price: Rs 17,799.







