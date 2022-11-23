Best Cameras For Photography 2022: Click, Capture, And Preserve The Perfect Shot

Updated: Thu, 24 Nov 2022 05:33 PM IST
Best Cameras For Photography 2022: The world of photography is quite glamorous, addictive, and full of passion. Ask any professional or even casual photographer, what’s their inspiration and they will tell you how differently they visualize the world from others. But for clicking the right picture, you want a perfect camera. And for that, you need to know what are the best cameras for photography available in the market. For beginners in photography, big brand products like Canon cameras or Nikon cameras under the budget will do. However, for professionals, these considerations are good for nothing.
Professional photographers often look for specifics in a camera. For instance, the rapid progress in autofocus and burst shooting techniques has brought out some amazing cameras in the market. If you’ll ask pro photographers, no camera is good enough. It means whatever camera you’re buying is somewhat a compromising purchase in one aspect or the other. So, it becomes extremely important to match your own requirements with the available cameras. In layman's terms, you should know what’re you looking for and then approach.
As some of you might want a camera for everyday shooting while others may be looking for it to gain specialization in a specific sub-genre. Similarly, there’re professional photographers who prioritize speed, size, and style more. Confusing, isn’t it? To ease your purchase decision and make your life less stressful, we have come up with the best DSLR cameras or simply put, the best cameras for photography. Take a look and choose wisely whatever you need as we have jotted down the best options along with camera prices:
Best Cameras For Photography 2022: Top Picks With Camera Prices
Here, you will find some of the best DSLR cameras that you can use for professional photography. These cameras online are offered by the best brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, etc. Check out these popular cameras that are loved by thousands of people in India:
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP Digital SLR Camera
We will begin with one of the best. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is perhaps one of the most appealing DSLR cameras for photography. Versed with special attributes like E-TTL II Auto Flash, Metered Manual, Wi-Fi, and NFC, this Canon camera comes with a 30.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor that has a 61-point reticular AF. Available with in-built WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity options, this DSLR camera is a treat for professionals.
Reasons To Buy:
-
High-speed continuous shooting
-
Robust magnesium alloy body
-
Intelligent Viewfinder II
-
High-resolution 3.2-inch LCD screen
-
Compatible with an extensive array of Canon EF lenses
Canon camera price: Rs 2,67,040
Canon EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm
One of the highest-sold models amongst Canon cameras, this Canon EOS M50 is the one product you cannot ignore. Available with a mirrorless form factor, this Canon camera comes with a DGIC 8 image processor and an in-built flash. Along with this, the offered Canon DSLR camera flaunts its combination of 5-axis image stabilization and is known for its smooth Wi-Fi connectivity.
Highlights Of This Camera:
-
Electronic ViewFinder
-
Precise Eye & Face Detection
-
24.1-Megapixel CMOS Sensor
-
ISO Range: 100-25600
-
Perfect For High & Low-Speed Continous Shooting
Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera
Nikon, being a prominent name in the photography industry, offers the D7500 DSLR camera that comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. With a 3.2-inch screen size, this Nikon camera is able to do 4K UHD video recording at 30 fps. In addition to this, the offered DLSR camera comes with a 180k-pixel RGB sensor and group area AF. You can capture some amazing videos using this DSLR camera with 2160p resolution.
Pros Of This Camera:
-
51-Point AF system
-
ISO Range: 100-51200
-
High power 7.8x normal zoom lens
-
Able to cover a focal-length range from 18 to 140 mm
-
Quiter operation
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera
If you are an avid photographer who is seeking an affordable camera, the Canon EOS 1500D is the perfect choice for you. Available with an in-built monaural microphone and wind filter, this DSLR camera comes with an APS-C CMOS sensor that gives out a high resolution for large prints and image cropping. Along with this, the offered Canon camera has a 100-6400 sensitivity range, which makes it ideal for capturing grain-free images, even in low-light situations.
Why Buy This?
-
DIGIC 4+ Image Processor (with 9 autofocus points)
-
In-built WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity
-
EF-S mount compatible
-
1080pvideo capture resolution
-
Ultra-wide angle zoom
Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera
Sony, being a pioneer in the technology segment, offers this superior Alpha ILCE 6100L camera that is perfect for continuous shooting owing to its AF/AE at up to 11 fps. This Sony DLSR camera has an impressive autofocus speed of 0.02 seconds with a wide AF area. Along with this, the offered Sony camera comes with a 24.2MP, EXMOR CMOS sensor. Available with a 180-degree tilt-able touch LCD screen, this Sony camera has an ISO sensitivity of up to 102400.
Reasons To Purchase:
-
Color Reproduction Capabilities
-
1:1 Aspect Ratio
-
Wirless Transfer
-
Real Time Tracking
-
4K Movie Recording
-
Wide Range Of Lenses
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera
For beginners in photography and for creative photographers, the Canon EOS 200D is a catch. Available in dashing black color, this Canon camera comes with state-of-art tech and top-notch performance. Moreover, this camera allows you to capture videos with a fantastic 2160p resolution with an optical viewfinder. The improvised dual-pixel CMOS AF performance of this Canon camera makes it a perfect choice for live-view shooting.
Why Get This?
-
Eye Detection AF
-
Movie Servo AF
-
4K video recording
-
Vari-angle touchscreen
-
Polycarbonate resin designed
Nikon Z 6II Mirrorless Digital Camera
Coming to the premium range of the best cameras, Nikon Z 6II is an excellent choice for professionals in the field. Versed with a 24.5MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor, this Nikon DSLR camera also has dual EXPEED 6 processors. You can easily do UHD 4K video recording using this Nikon camera that also has a 273-Point phase-detect AF system. This DSLR camera comes with a sturdy magnesium alloy chassis, which makes it dust-resistant and weatherproof in nature, which means you can easily take it to mountains and wildlife.
Features Of This Camera:
-
Hardware Interface: Bluetooth 4 0
-
Vibration Reduction With Sensor-Shift
-
In-Camera Trimming
-
Slow Motion (120 FPS) FHD
-
‘Selfie’ Flip Down LCD
Nikon camera price: Rs 1,87,490
Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera
Another price-effective option for beginners in photography, the Canon EOS 3000D comes with a 16 GB card and a carry case. Known for its 18-megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor, this DSLR camera also has a DIGIC 4+ image processor. Along with this, the offered Canon camera is wifi-supported and is easily compatible with all EF lenses including the EF-S lenses.
Features Of This Camera:
-
Auto Lighting Optimizer
-
9-point AF
-
JPEG, RAW format supported
-
Optical viewfinder
-
Shoot by ambiance function
-
Allows you to capture video in various formats including Full HD 30P/25P
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera
If you’re one of those enthusiasts who love to take their DSLR camera along with them on trekking, vlogging trips, and similar adventures. The offered Sony camera comes with a 180-degree tilt able touchscreen LCD and is available with various connectivity options like USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Live View. Moreover, this Sony DLSR camera offers 4k HDR (3840 x 2160) resolution and has an ISO range of 100-3200.
Why Get This?
-
Durable for up to 200,000 shutter cycles
-
Swift & Precise Focus
-
Low Light Imaging
-
Touch Focus
-
XGA OLED Tru-Finder
Sony camera price: Rs 1,05,990
Canon EOS 90D Digital SLR Camera
Try this premium range Canon EOS 90D camera that is known to capture top-quality images with a 32.5-megapixel resolution. The offered Canon camera flaunts its photo sensor technology and is versed with a 220, 000 Pixel new AE sensor and EOS iTR AF. Along with this, the offered Canon camera has an optical viewfinder and comes with a standard ISO range of 100-25600 (expandable to 51200).
Reason To Buy:
-
Ideal For Low-light Environments
-
Hassle-free Connectivity
-
Pinpoint Focusing
-
High-Speed Focusing
-
Compatible with EX-series Speedlites
Canon camera price: Rs 1,24,500
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.