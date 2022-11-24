Latest Cooler Price List in India: Beat The Heat With These Affordable And Portable Air Coolers

Cooler Price: Air coolers are always in demand as they are quite affordable and easily available online and offline market. This air cooler gives the right amount of cooling to survive a hot day. The market is loaded with number is brands offering a wide range of coolers with different sizes and water tank capacities.





If you are planning to buy a new cooler, then check out the top picks that we have mentioned here. Some of the leading brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and Symphony offers a wide range of coolers at affordable price. Check out them and select the best suited for your home or room.







Read More: Best Air Cooler in India.







Latest Cooler Price List in India

Sometimes the fans are unable to offer sufficient air, check out the best coolers available online in India on Amazon here.















Buy Now

Symphony is one of the leading cooler brands in India. This Symphony cooler comes with high efficiency with a long-lasting dura pump with a cool flow dispenser to distribute water evenly on all sides making your summer cool and refreshing.





It comes with a 31 Liter of water tank and the high-speed blowers instantly cool down the small to medium-sized room quickly. It also comes with castor wheels which makes it simple to move and makes it one of the best air coolers in India. Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs 11,299.







Read More: Air Cooler Under 15000.















Buy Now

Crompton is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this Crompton cooler comes with high performance and has a separate ice chamber to offer chilled airflow. It is made with an ABS plastic body which is completely rusted and corrosion free, it comes with enhanced airflow and cooling with 4-way air deflection and the honeycomb cooling pad for improved water retention.





This Crompton air cooler is engineered with motor overload protection that ensures durable life while preventing it from overheating. Crompton Air Cooler Price: Rs 12,000.















Buy Now

This Bajaj air cooler comes with caster wheels that allow easy mobility and this one is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. The 3-way speed control offers better cooling and always allows for cross ventilation otherwise the cooler will not work properly.





It has a 36 L tank that allows longer cooling with a continuous water supply which makes it one of the best air coolers for the home. Bajaj Air Cooler Price: Rs 6,499.















Buy Now

Kenstar is one of the famous brands in India and this Desert cooler comes with a 60 Liter of storage tank that allows you to stay cooler for a longer period of time. It is an ISI-certified cooler that comes with relevant accessories.





It is best suited for small to medium sized rooms and is one of the best desert coolers on our list Kenstar Air Cooler Price: Rs 11,800.















Buy Now

Havells is one of the leading electronics brands in India, this air cooler from Havells available in a simple and elegant design with unique large space wings to create a comfortable cooling experience. It has a separate ice compartment for increased effective cooling.





It is an earthing core resistance certified model which provides enhanced safety to their customers with 3 core and 3-pin power cord. Havells Air Cooler Price: Rs 5,448.





Explore more Best Air Coolers on Amazon Here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.