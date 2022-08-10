11 Desert Air Coolers In India: Make Your Summer More Calm And Soothing

Summer time is often remembered for kids’ vacations, trendy outfits, and blistering heat. So, it makes complete sense if you are seeking top-notch Desert air coolers in India to beat the heat during summer. However, your quest to get the top Desert air cooler can become more stringent and confusing, especially with the existence of so many purchase options in the offline and online market. These air coolers differ in features, capacities, and price ranges. Getting Desert air coolers during summer also makes sense because of their cost-effectiveness and portability.





Easy to use, these Desert air coolers are considered an affordable option to battle humidity and soaring temperatures. Ideally, air coolers are kept inside your living room, kitchen, dining area, and guest bedrooms. So, let’s begin this journey to explore some of the best Desert air coolers in India that you can purchase online:





11 Desert Air Coolers In India







Symphony Sumo XL Desert Air Cooler - 21% Off









Purchase this impeccable desert air cooler from Symphony that comes in a capacity of 75 liters and in grey color. This Symphony air cooler is designed using A-Okay plastic and is great for rooms up to 37 square meters of the area. Moreover, the offered Desert air cooler comes with a modern i-Pure console that fights pollution and eliminates/curtails foul odor inside your room. Available in the 48 x 70.7 x 107.3 cm dimension, this air cooler is known for its low power consumption, easy usage, and high performance. Symphony Desert Air Cooler Price: Rs 11,501.





Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler - 31% Off









When talking about the best Desert air coolers, check out this high-performance one from Havells. Available in a capacity of 55 liters, this Desert air cooler comes in the 66 x 51 x 111.5 cm dimension. Manufactured using top-quality PP/ABS plastic, this Havells air cooler is known for its low noise operation and strong air delivery. The offered Desert air cooler has an operating voltage in between the 220-240 v range. Havells Desert Air Cooler Price: Rs 12,290.





Symphony Siesta 70 XL Desert Air Cooler - 23% Off











Symphony, being a known name, offers this stupendous Desert air cooler that will make your summer easy to bear. Available in grey color, this Desert air cooler comes in the 61.8 x 50.5 x 111.5 cm dimension and has a coverage area of 34 square meters. Appreciated for its low power consumption, high-speed fan, and easy usage, this air cooler is versed with a high-efficiency dura pump and high water retention capacity honeycomb pads. Symphony Desert Air Cooler Price: Rs 9,991.





Havells Koolaire Honeycomb Desert Air Cooler - 34% Off









Explore this sturdy and highly-efficient Desert air cooler from Havells that comes in a white-grey color combination and is made using ABS/PP plastic. The offered Desert air cooler is versed with 5 aluminum blades and is available in the 70 x 41.5 x 105 cm dimension. In addition to this, the offered Desert air cooler comes with a dust filter and fully-collapsible louvers that ensure no dust/insect enter inside it. Desert Air Cooler Price: Rs 10,990.





Symphony Winter 80XL+ Desert Air Cooler - 18% Off









Don’t miss this Symphony Desert air cooler that comes in the 63 x 44.5 x 127 cm dimension and is ideal for rooms up to 40 square meters of area. The offered Desert air cooler is known for its whisper-quiet performance and low power consumption. Available with a large water tank, this Symphony air cooler is versed with an i-pure technology and a multi-stage filter. The offered air cooler is purchased for its high-efficiency cooling and powerful fan. Desert Air Cooler Price: Rs 13,196.





Orient Electric CD5003H Desert Air Cooler - 25% Off









Get this fine-looking Desert air cooler from Orient Electric that comes in a grey-orange color combination. The offered Orient Electric air cooler comes with an Aero fan technology and is versed with a 3-speed motor. Along with this, the offered air cooler is known for its compatibility with an inverter that ensures hassle-free cooling during a power outage. This Desert air cooler has a high-gloss robust body and is versed with DenseNest honeycomb pads. Desert Air Cooler Price: Rs 10,666.





Hindware Desert Cooler - 33% Off









Try this amazing Desert cooler from Hindware that has a humungous capacity of 100 liters and is befitting for living rooms/bedrooms. Available in the 63.7 x 45 x 128.4 cm dimension and weighing around 14 kgs, this Desert cooler has a maximum operating distance of 3800 M³/Hr. The offered desert air cooler comes in white color and is appreciated for its durable performance, portability, and stupendous design. Hindware Desert Cooler Price: Rs 10,777.





Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler - 20% Off









Buy this unmatched Desert air cooler from Symphony that comes in a capacity of 70 liters and in grey color. The offered Desert air cooler is made using high-quality ABS plastic, which ensures its durability, ruggedness, and portability. You can easily use this Desert air cooler for rooms up to 37 square meters of area with ease. Simple to use, this air cooler comes with honeycomb pads, castor wheels (for maneuverability), and a cool-flow dispenser. Symphony Desert Cooler Price: Rs 11,599.





Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler - 23% Off









Beat the heat with this supreme-grade Desert air cooler from Havells that comes with smell-free honeycomb pads and can be remote-controlled. This modern air cooler is appreciated for its impeccable thermal overload protection technology and comes with a separate ice compartment that boosts the cooling effect. With an air delivery of 3500 m3/hr, this Desert air cooler is available in the 67 x 475 x 110.5 cm dimension. Havells Desert Cooler Price: Rs 12,290.







Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler - 14% Off









Crompton offers this amazing Desert Air Cooler that comes in the 50 x 48 x 95 cm dimension. Ideal for rooms with sizes up to 250 square feet, this Desert air cooler is appreciated for its 4-way air deflection. Available with a separate ice chamber, this Crompton air cooler comes with a honeycomb pad and a 40-liter tank capacity. What’s more, is that this air cooler offers convenient access to side panels that help you to clean it effectively. Crompton Desert Air Cooler Price: Rs 8,599.







Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler - 16% Off









Bajaj comes up with this powerful Desert air cooler that comes in white color and is versed with the Turbo Fan technology. This Desert air cooler comes in the 65.5 x 47 x 109 cm dimension and is manufactured using premium-grade plastic. Available with control buttons, this Bajaj air cooler comes with a stupendous air flow with a peak of 5600 cubic meters/hr. Available in a capacity of 65 liters, this Desert air cooler has a 3-speed control feature and is versed with honeycomb pads. Bajaj Desert Air Cooler Price: Rs 10,899.







