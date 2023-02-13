Crompton Cooler in India: Select From The Best Air Coolers

Crompton Cooler: Purchasing an air conditioner is one of the best ways to beat the heat but since it is not easy on the pocket. Air coolers are the perfect choice for every home that is available at an affordable price and it comes with a wide range of options to choose from. The Indian multinational company is located in Mumbai and has several varieties of coolers and is one of the trusted names in the Indian market.





Crompton Greaves air cooler comes with different cooling capacities and several features along with a water level indicator, water drain plug, and castor wheels for more simplicity. The new-age air cooler is available with a new-age design that is perfect for your rooms. If you are seeking the best air cooler, then check out the best Crompton cooler in India. Select the best options available to buy in 2023.





Crompton Cooler in India

Here are the best air coolers in India that are known for better air through.





Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L





Crompton is one of the leading air cooler brands that have a wide range of products and customer trust. This air cooler comes with a 75 L tank with a high-performance portable desert air cooler with wool cooling pads and 3-way speed settings for airspeed control.

It offers enhanced air flow and cooling with a 4-way air deflection along with a water level indicator making it one of the best Air cooler in India. Crompton Cooler Price: Rs. 11,000.







Crompton Optimus 65-Litre Desert Air Cooler





It is one of the best Crompton cooler in India which is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. This Crompton cooler comes with the enhanced airflow and cooling with 4-way air deflection and honeycomb cooling pads for better water retention.

It has been equipped with caster wheels for easy portability and has a water tank of 65 L which is perfect. Crompton Cooler Price: Rs. 12,900.







Crompton Ozone Desert Cooler - 55 Litres





This portable best air cooler comes with a 55 L water tank and is perfect for small rooms. It takes minutes to cool down the room through its heavy airflow making it worth the money.

It has been equipped with caster wheels for better mobility and has a water level indicator to fill when required. Crompton Cooler Price: Rs. 12,399.







Crompton Gale DAC Desert Air Cooler- 90L





It is one of the best Crompton cooler in India that comes with 4-way air deflection allowing you to adjust air stream direction according to your convenience. A Crompton cooler requires only 150 watts and can be run on an inverter.

It has a separate ice chamber that provides superior cooling for long hours. It has been engineered by high-level TDS Jam to ensure durability and smooth working. Crompton Cooler Price: Rs. 11,300.







Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Air Cooler- 23 L





It is the best air cooler in India for small rooms. Experience the cool air in every direction with the auto swing option.

This air cooler is engineered with a motor overload protector that ensures durability and longer motor life while preventing it from overheating. Crompton Cooler Price: Rs. 6,199.





FAQs: Crompton Cooler in India





1. Is Crompton cooler?

Crompton Greaves is one of the leading air cooler brands in India. They have a wide range of coolers for every room size.





2. Which is the best cooler for your home?

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is one of the best air cooler in India that comes with castor wheels for better portability.





3. Which cooler brand is best?

Symphony and Crompton are India's leading air coolers brand with a wide range of options to choose from.





4. What are the 3 types of cooler?

There are different types of coolers. There are passive, thermoelectric, absorption, and compressor coolers.





