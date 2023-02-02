Best Symphony Air Cooler in India: Keep Your Home Cool And Refreshing in Coming Summers

Symphony Air Cooler: It is undeniable that air conditioners are taking over the market but for someone who is looking for better portability and affordability from cooling devices, an air cooler will best serve the purpose. A number of leading electronics brands in India are manufacturing high-grade air coolers which simply means that the demand for the same is not dead yet and Symphony is one of the leading brands among all.





The Symphony air coolers give you just the right amount of cooling to survive a hot day and are one of the cheaper options as compared to air conditioners. If you are planning to buy an air cooler for the coming summers, then check out the best Symphony Air coolers in India that also consume less electricity as compared to AC.





Symphony Air Cooler: Beat The Heat

The summer is about to come and it is necessary to choose the best Air Cooler in India. Symphony is one of the leading brands in this category that has a wide range of options to choose from.





Symphony Diet 3D Tower Air Cooler

This Tower air cooler comes with a 30 L of the water tank and is available in a sleek design that is suitable for rooms up to 14 square meters of area. With the long-lasting dura pump, the 3 sides honeycomb pads retain the water for a longer time making it one of the best air coolers to buy in 2023.

It has a high-speed blower that instantly cools your room to enjoy the summer comfortably. Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs. 8,762.







Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

This Symphony air cooler comes with a 27 Liter water tank and it has been equipped with i-Pure technology which uses multistage air pollution filters to eliminate odor-causing bacteria, viruses, dust particles, and other contaminants.





It is one of the best Symphony Air Cooler in India that also comes with castor wheels which makes it easy to move and the best option to buy in 2023. Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs. 6,799.







Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

It is a high-performance desert air cooler that has been designed with a multistage filter to combat air pollution and is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It is one of the best Symphony cooler that comes with a long-lasting dura pump for better and more refreshing cooling.

It comes with a powerful fan that is specially designed to produce high speed and uniform airflow. Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs. 11,599.







Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler

It is one of the best Symphony Air cooler in India that comes with a 75 Liter high water tank with a water level indicator. It comes with a powerful fan for uniform cooling that instantly reduces the temperature of the room.





It comes with ergonomic control knobs that help provide more convenient operation while adding its modern and elegant appearance. Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs. 15,489.







Symphony Touch 80 Personal Air Cooler

This best cooler is perfect for small to medium rooms and for the coming summer days. The long-lasting dura pump with 4 side aspen pads and a cool dispenser that distributes water evenly on all sides so be ready to beat the heat this summer.





This Symphony cooler has been equipped with an 80 L of the water tank with a durable double blower for instant cooling in summer. Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs. 14,949.





FAQs: Best Symphony Air Cooler in India





1. Which is the best model of Symphony air cooler?

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is one of the best air cooler to buy in the coming summer to beat the heat.





2. Is Symphony air cooler the best?

One of the major reasons for choosing air cooling as compared to air conditioners, they are affordable at cost and also consume less electricity.





3. Which is the best air cooler in 2023?

Symphony Air Coolers are the all-time best that are loaded with high-quality pumps and motors for instant cooling in small to medium-sized rooms.





4. Which cooler is best for the bedroom?

Symphony coolers are the all-time best to buy for the coming summers.





