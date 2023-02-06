Kenstar Cooler: Summer is coming and if you are looking for a budgeted way to cool down your room, then go with coolers. The Air Conditioners are a bit costly but effective still you cannot ignore the coolers as they are budget-friendly and known for their superior cooling over the years. Kenstar is one of the leading air cooler brands in India that has a wide range of features along with better water tanks to offer superior cooling.





Kenstar brand was established in 1996 and now they are known for their quality, durbality, style, and their products delighted their customer over the globe. With more than 2 decades, their air coolers have become a household name with more than 50 models. If you are seeking a cooler for the coming summers to beat the heat, here are the best Kenstar cooler in India that is highly recommended for you.





Best Kenstar Cooler: Top Notch Options For Coming Summers

Here is th best cooler in India that offers good cooling and has a good quantity of water tanks. Select from the top picks.





Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler - 50L

This cooler comes with 50 L of the water tank and can throw air with th distance of 35 Ft. this Kenstar cooler comes with 4-way air deflection with a 3-speed option selected as per the room temperature and need.

Check Here

This air cooler is quite economical, consumes less power, cools the room uniformly, and is easy to install. It has been made with a good quality plastic body for long-lasting life. Kenstar Cooler Price: Rs. 8,790.





Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Window Cooler

It is one of the best Kenstar cooler in India that comes with highly effective honeycomb cooling pads with air fans to ensure superior cooling and performance. It has quite easy to use control panel and is one of the best products to buy in 2023 for the coming summers.

Check Here

This Kenstar air cooler has been available in a compact design and is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. Kenstar Cooler Price: Rs. 9,276.







Kenstar Cool Grande 60 Litres Desert Air Cooler

Kenstar cooler comes with a 60 L of water tank and the air cooler also comes with relevant accessories. It has been made with high-quality ABS plastic for a long-lasting body and offers uniform cooling.

Check Here

It is an ideal product for coming summers, especially for small to medium-sized rooms,s and one of the best cooler to buy in 2023. Kenstar Cooler Price: Rs. 11,800.







Kenstar NIX 12, Grey & White

It is one of the best cooler in India that comes with inverter compatibility and is also equipped with castor wheels for better portability. It is available in a futuristic look which is a superior choice for customers for home use.

Check Here

This Kenstar cooler is perfect for small to medium-sized families and perfect for small rooms. Kenstar Cooler Price: Rs. 4,290.







KENSTAR SNOWCOOL Dx Desert Air Cooler - 55 L, White

It is one of the best Kenstar cooler in India that comes with 55 L of the water tank and this desert cooler is known for better cooling and ideal product for home use.





Check Here

The net weight of this sir cooler is 15 KG. Kenstar Cooler Price: Rs. 13,990.





FAQs: Best Kenstar Cooler in India





1. Which is the best cooler in Kenstar?

Kenstar Turbocool New Honeycomb is the best cooler in India that you can choose for this coming summer.





2. Is Kenstar cooler a good brand?

Their products are quite excellent and known for their quality, and durability, along with less energy consumption.





3. Which is the No 1 cooler in India?

Symphony is the No. 1 cooler brand in India.





4. Who owns the Kenstar brand?

The brand has been led by Business Head Rajiv Kenue and the finances of the company have been controlled by Everstone Group if you're looking for a good quality cooler, go with the best Kenstar cooler in India that are mentioned above.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.