Best Cooler For Home: you cannot deny that air conditioners are taking over the market but for someone who is looking for a budgeted option with better affordability, and portability, you can also switch to air coolers. Leading brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, and more offer a wide range of the best air cooler in India that is affordable and offers better cooling. They are perfect for humid and hot summers.





If you are seeking the same then here is the best cooler for home in India that comes from a leading brand and they are quite affordable as compared to air conditioners. Grab the top-notch among all as the summer is coming.





Best Cooler For Home in India For Hot And Humid Weathers

Select the best air cooler in India from the most popular brands that are perfect for home use.





Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L

Crompton is one of the leading home appliances brands in India that has a wide range of air coolers. This cooler for home comes with a 75 L of water tank and is made with food-grade plastic for a rust-free body and better durability.

Crompton's high-performance portable desert air cooler with wood wool cooling pads and 3-way speed settings for airspeed control. Crompton Cooler Price: Rs. 9,699.







Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Bajaj is one of the most popular brands that have a wide range of home appliances and electrical products. This Bajaj cooler comes with a 36 L of water tank along with anti-bacterial honeycomb pads for superior cooling.

It is one of the best air cooler in India that comes with turbofan technology with 30 Feet air throw capacity. Bajaj Cooler Price: Rs. 5,900.







Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home

It is one of the best cooler for home that comes from one of the leading air cooler brands Symphony. It comes with a long-lasting dura pump and high water retention capacity honeycomb pads and a cool flow dispenser to distribute water evenly on all sides making your summer cool and refreshing.

This Symphony air cooler comes with a high-speed blower that provides cool air instantly, so now enjoy your summers comfortably. Symphony Cooler Price: Rs. 6,099.







Voltas Victor 47 Air Cooler - 47L, White

Voltas is one of the trusted names for air conditioners and now they have expanded their market in air coolers.

This best air cooler in India comes with 3 fan speed settings along with caster wheels for better portability. It has a water level indicator and a 47 L water tank which is perfect for small rooms. Voltas Cooler Price: Rs. 9,990.







Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler - 55 Liters

Havells is one of the reputed names in India that has a wide range of home appliances and electrical products. This best cooler for home comes with Low noise cooling and many other features Celia air cooler range boasts an innovative set of features.

Its three side pads have anti-erosion, anti-deformation, and hydrophilic properties, which help in absorbing dust particles and cleanse the air thoroughly. Havells Cooler Price: Rs. 10,999.





FAQs: Best Cooler For Home





1. Which cooler is best for home?

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal is one of the best air cooler in India for home that you can buy in 2023.





2. Which type of cooler is best for cooling?

Kindly consider while purchasing an air cooler is water capacity. If you have a large room, you should go with an air cooler with a capacity of 30-40 liters.





3. Is air cooler better than AC?

Nothing can beat air conditioners, an air cooler also offers a better quality of air for your room. So much so, that the air circulated from an air cooler is preferable for people with asthma or dust allergy.





4. Is cooler cheaper than AC?

Air Coolers are 10 times more energy-efficient than air conditioners, which means lower costs on electricity bills.





