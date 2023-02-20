Best Bajaj Coolers in India (February 2023)

Bajaj Cooler: The infamous Indian summer is already here and it seems to be increasing. Thanks to a cooler that helps you to battle the heat from the comfort of your room. The best air coolers in India are eco-friendly, portable, and one of the best alternative air conditioners. Bajaj is one of the leading brands of air coolers.





Bajaj is a multinational company that has a wide range of products in the auto and electrical area. If you are seeking the best air cooler, check out the best Bajaj coolers in India that are good options for the coming summer days. Select the water tank capacity, motor, type, and more.





Best Bajaj Cooler To Buy in 2023

Here are the top picks of the best air cooler in India from one of the leading brands Bajaj. Select as per the budget and usage.

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

Air coolers are the perfect alternative to air conditioners, this Bajaj Cooler comes with a 90 L of water tank which is perfect for small to medium rooms. It also comes with anti-bacterial technology that kills and prevents the growth of bacteria on the honeycomb pads.





It is one of the best air cooler in India that comes with turbofan technology for better circulation of the air through 90 Feet of powerful air. Bajaj Cooler Price: Rs. 11,999.







Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

It is one of the best Bajaj coolers in India for small rooms that comes with a 36 L of a water tank along with anti-bacterial honeycomb pads. It comes with 4-way deflection louvers with vertical auto-swing to provide wide air spread.

It is also designed with a hexagonal design to deliver maximum cooling with minimum water and energy consumption. Bajaj Cooler Price: Rs. 5,900.







Bajaj Frio 23 L Personal Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads

This Bajaj air cooler comes with a 23 L of water tank which is perfect for small rooms and bachelors. The hexagonal design delivers maximum cooling with minimum water consumption making it one of the best Bajaj Coolers in India.

It has 3-speed control toi adjust the airflow according to the requirement and has a separate ice compartment for a better cooling experience. Bajaj Cooler Price: Rs. 6,990.







Bajaj 480114 Desert Cooler - 95L, White

It is one of the top-selling best air cooler in India that comes with a 95 L of water tank along with an ice chamber for an improvised cooling experience.

The turbofan technology offers more efficient circulation of air with 100 F powerful air through. The anti-bacterial technology kills and prevents the growth of bacteria on the honeycomb pads. Bajaj Cooler Price: Rs. 12,205.





FAQs: Best Bajaj Coolers in India





1. How much does Bajaj cooler cost?

Bajaj has a wide range of best air coolers and the cost of the same depends on the size, water tank capacity, and more. It starts from 5000 and goes up to 20000.





2. which cooler brand is best?

Orient, Symphony, And Bajaj are the leading cooler brands in India that are known for their superior performance at pocket-friendly prices.





3. Can we use Bajaj cooler without water?

Yes you can use it, but it will through hot air as the pads remain dry, it will only work as the fan at high speed.





4. What are the 3 types of cooler?

There are three types of air coolers available in the market, passive, thermoelectric, absorption, and compressor coolers.



Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.