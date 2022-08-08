10 Best Air Coolers In India: Defeat Scorching Heat And Raising Mercury With These Fine Options

Sometimes, when the humidity peaks out, only an air cooler can give you relief. But why do people choose air coolers when there are air conditioners out there in the market and what are these best air coolers in India? Of course, the first reason is the cost factor. People who tend to spend less or who are restricted by their budgets cannot afford multiple air conditioners and thus tends to move towards the purchase of air coolers. When talking about the best air coolers, some prestigious brands come to our mind.





In today’s market, air coolers come in different capacities, price ranges, feature arrays, and other variations. There are air coolers specifically designed for large rooms, then there are air coolers that are just perfect for rooms that are smaller in size. In a similar manner, air coolers are also segregated on the basis of their capacities. So, take a look at the 10 best air coolers in India that can be purchased online and pick the one that suits your pocket and requirements:





Best Air Coolers In India: Top 10 Air Coolers Prices Here





Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler - 4% Off









Purchase this top-notch air cooler from Symphony that comes in a capacity of 31 liters and is available in the 38 x 50 x 91 cm dimension. Made using high-quality plastic, this personal air cooler is appreciated for its large coverage area and i-Pure technology. Moreover, this air cooler comes with a multistage filter that ensures no air pollution, odor-causing microorganisms, or allergies remain inside your home or room. Symphony Air Cooler Price: 10,999.





Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler - 24% Off









Crompton comes up with this amazing desert air cooler with a capacity of 43 liters and is perfect for rooms with sizes up to 280 square feet. The offered Crompton air cooler is appreciated for its 4-way air deflection, smooth performance, and durable construction. In addition to this, the offered air cooler comes in the 52 x 35 x 99.5 cm dimension and weighs around 9.5 kgs. Get this product for its impeccable performance and sturdiness. Crompton Air Cooler Price: Rs 7,199.





Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler - 41% Off









Check out this awesome air cooler from Bajaj that comes in a capacity of 36 liters. The offered Bajaj air cooler is versed with honeycomb pads, turbo fans, a 3-speed control, and robust construction. Moreover, this air cooler is available in the 45.5 x 43.5 x 82 cm dimension and weighs around 8.7 kgs. The offered personal air cooler comes with caster wheels and is known for its superior air delivery of 1500 CMH. Bajaj Air Cooler Price: Rs 5,899.





Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler - 44% Off









Don’t miss this amazing air cooler from Crompton that comes in a white & teal color. The offered air cooler is available in a capacity of 75 liters and wood wool cooling pads. Known for its 3-way speed settings, this air cooler is available in the 61 x 40.5 x 120 cm dimension and has an operating voltage of 230 volts. Appreciated for its enhanced airflow and superb cooling, this air cooler can be easily cleaned. Crompton Air Cooler Price: Rs 9,699.





Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler - 16% Off









Explore this awesome portable tower air cooler from Symphony that comes in white and black color. The offered tower air cooler is appreciated for its high-efficiency cooling and low power consumption. Moreover, the offered tower air cooler has a tank capacity of 30 liters. Easy to use, this air cooler is known for its SMPS technology and portability. Available with remote control, this air cooler can be an excellent addition to your living room. Symphony Air Cooler Price: 8,441.





Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler - 33% Off









Havells offers this superior air cooler that comes in a capacity of 18 liters. This air cooler is available in the 42 x 28 x 80 cm dimension and is manufactured using A-Okay plastic. Along with this, the offered air cooler comes with an auto-swing mode and is known for its core resistance model. This air cooler comes with an elegant design, a separate ice compartment, and a honeycomb cooling pad. Havells Air Cooler Price: Rs 5,599.





HAVAI Bullet Tower Air Cooler - 21% Off









Get this top-notch tower air cooler from HAVAI that is made using premium quality acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. This tower air cooler comes with a base below that ensures stability. Moreover, the offered air cooler is available in the 39 x 3.9 x 95 cm dimension and weighs around 9 kgs. This air cooler is versed with an impressively engineered ABS design and two thick dense 5090 honeycomb pads. Air Cooler Price: Rs 6,690.





Casa Copenhagen, 75 L Personal Air Cooler - 50% Off









Casa Copenhagen offers this stupendous air cooler with a capacity of 75 liters. The provided air cooler is known for its 4-way air deflection system, a separate ice chamber, and plastic construction. Available in the ‎100 x 40 x 5 cm dimension, the offered air cooler is mostly purchased for its superior performance, durability, and sleek appearance. Made using high-quality plastic, this air cooler can be easily installed in your living room or bedroom. Air Cooler Price: Rs 9,999.





Cruiser Air Cooler - 20% Off









When on the pursuit to know the best air coolers in India, this one from Cruiser surely gets into the list. This air cooler is available in a capacity of 90 liters, this air cooler comes with extra large honeycomb pads and a wide flow air panel that ensures instant cooling. Along with this, the offered air cooler has a water level indicator and a drain plug. Available in the ‎56 x 40 x 124 cm dimension, this air cooler is versed with a drain plug to ensure easy cleaning. Air Cooler Price: Rs 8,800.





Symphony Winter 80XL+ Desert Air Cooler - 18% Off









Buy this desert air cooler from Symphony that is designed using high-grade plastic and is available in the 63 x 44.5 x 127 cm dimension. The offered air cooler is highly purchased for its whisper-quiet performance and low power consumption. Moreover, this air cooler exhibits highly efficient cooling and is versed with 4-side honeycomb pads. This air cooler comes with castor wheels and a powerful fan. Symphony Air Cooler Price: Rs 13,196.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.