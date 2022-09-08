Air Cooler Under 15000: Too Cool Down Your Room Instantly

Air Cooler Under 15000: The modern air coolers available in the market are suitable for different climates and geographical locations. These new-age air coolers are equipped with high air delivery, and a big water tank, and most of them are made up of ABS plastic which is sturdy and durable.





If you are planning to buy an air cooler for your home or office but are under budget, then check out our top picks that are loaded with all the latest features, including the 4 wheels for easy movements under 15000. Choose from the best air cooler under 15000.





This Crompton air cooler comes with the enhanced airflow and cooling technology. It is equipped with an ice chamber as the desert cooler ensures air with a boost of ice-like cooling. This cooler comes with a motor overload protector that ensures durability and longer life of the motor.





The 4-way air deflection adjusts the sir according to your need, does not keep the room cool but also gives you the feeling of relaxation. Its body is made with ABS thermoplastic body with smooth and easy-to-clean exteriors. Crompton Cooler Price: Rs 10,499.















Symphony coolers are high-performance portable desert cooler which is suitable for rooms up to 37 square meter. It is designed with a multistage filter to combat air pollution for effective cooling during summers.





This cooler is specially designed to produce high-speed and uniform airflow that instantly reduces the room’s temperature to keep it cool. It is loaded with SMPS technology that automatically turns off the desert cooler during fluctuation events to keep it safe. Symphony Cooler Price: Rs 11,599.















Usha is one of the leading electronic brands in India, this Usha desert cooler comes with powerful air thrown in across the room for fast cooling. It came with a 100 L water tank that ensures the cooler will not stop and this cooler is delightedly pleasant and silent as compared to others.





They are one of the most effective means of cooling off in summer. Usha Cooler Price: Rs 11,999.















Havells air cooler is loaded with strong air delivery that helps to keep your family feeling fresh and cool during the hot summer days. It is one with low noise and has a wheel on the base for better portability and easy movement. The regulating knob has been given on the top to adjust the airflow as per your requirement.





It is a remote functionality air cooler that provides effortless operations. Havells Air Cooler Price: Rs 13,573.















It is one of the stylish desert air coolers that come with 4 castor wheels that allow easy movements. This Hindware cooler comes with inverter compatibility to ensure uninterrupted cooling during power cuts.





It has a water level indicator to ensure sufficient water in the tank. Hindware Air Cooler Price: Rs 8,109.





