Window AC Under 35000: Top Picks For Your Living and Bedrooms Under Budget

Window AC Under 35000: as the mercury level gradually rises every year and now it has been unbearable for many people in India. The ceiling fans are not enough to beat the heat during the hot summer season and Air Conditioners are the only appliances that give relief Window AC is one of the best for home.





Everything you are going to buy should be on a budget and here we are giving you the top picks for Window AC Under 35000. There are several bands that offer window AC like Voltas, Hitachi, and more. Get familiar with the best Window AC under 35000 here.







Voltas needs no introduction as it is one of the market leaders in the Air Conditioners category. This Window AC 1.5 ton comes with high ambient cooling technology and it is loaded with self-diagnosis features that alert for any sort of faults in the AC’s operations.





As it is an inverter AC, it takes power as per the room temperature and helps to maintain the desired temperature. This window AC offers high ambient cooling in the evening at a 50-degree temperature. Voltas Window AC Price: Rs 32,191.















Hitachi 1.5 Ton AC is loaded with a copper bases compressor that offers better cooling and requires low maintenance. The Hitachi Window AC is designed to keep you cool and work efficiently up to 52 degrees Celsius.





Its unique SuperFine Mes filter captures microdust particles and also offers hassle-free cleaning. It is also loaded with a unique filter clean indicator that reminds us when the filter needs intervals ensuring powerful cooling. Hitachi Window AC Price: Rs 34,637.















Lloyd Window AC comes with 100% inner grooved copper tubes that help in heat exchange and enhances cooling and the durability of the product. It is very easy to install, smart and elegant especially designed for homes and offices.





As it is a 5-star air conditioner, it is energy efficient and it comes with self-diagnosis that deletes any sort of issue in AC. The strong dehumidification unit alternatively operates in cooling mode or fan mode and ensures effective dehumidification without lowering the room temperature. It is one of the best 1.5-ton AC Windows. Lloyd Window AC Price: Rs 30,999.















Panasonic AC is quite economical and easy to install and it is quite suited for mid-sized rooms. The condenser is made with copper coil and it offers better cooling requiring low maintenance. Panasonic is known for designing its products to be user-friendly and they can use them for the long term.





The powerful heating mode in this air conditioner cools your room faster even on the hottest day of summer. It is loaded with dry mode, which can be used during rainy days when the moisture level is high. Panasonic Window AC Price: Rs 33,450.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.



