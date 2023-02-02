Best Split AC Under 50000 In India (February 2023)

Split AC Under 50000: In the sweltering heat of India, a well-functioned air conditioner is a requirement for every household. This new-age AC comes with a digital inverter that offers quick cooling options that are especially suitable for India. The newly designed Split AC is eco-friendly and have turbo cooling features that minimize the time required for cooling.





The condenser and compressor featured in these Split AC offer efficient cooling while reducing energy consumption. If you are seeking an air conditioner, then here are the best Split AC Under 50000 in India that are durable and known for uniform cooling. Select from the top brands like Carrier, Voltas, Daikin, and more. It's time to beat the heat with these better options.





Split AC Under 50000: Top Options To Buy in 2023

As the summer is approaching, here are the best AC Under 50000 that are known for uniform cooling.





Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC

Carrier is one of the leading air conditioner brands, this 1.5 Ton Split comes with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and also requires low maintenance. It has been equipped with flex cool inverter technology that adjusts the compressor speed depending on the heat load making it one of the best AC in India.





Carrier AC is known for their durable lifespan along with uniform cooling and this 1.5 Ton Air conditioner is best for small to medium-sized rooms. Carrier Split AC Price: Rs. 33,990.





Voltas Inverter Split 1 Ton AC

Voltas AC is known for their affordability and also requires less maintenance. It is one of the best Split AC Under 50000 in India that comes with a dust filter. It helps to remove viruses, bacteria, and more along with offering good uniform cooling.





It is one of the best Voltas air conditioners for small bedrooms and living areas. As the summer is approaching, it should be the top pick in 2023. Voltas Split AC Price: Rs. 33,599.







LG 1.5 Ton Split AC

LG is the leading air conditioner brand in India, this 1.5 Ton Split AC comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the power depending on the heat load and also comes with 6 in 1 convertible to increase and decrease the cooling as per requirement.





This LG AC is one of the best Split AC Under 50000 that is also loaded with special features like 6 fan speed, Hi Grooved copper, smart diagnosis, and more. LG Split AC Price: Rs. 46,490.







Daikin 1.5 Ton Split AC

Daikin AC is the founder of air conditioning systems in the world. This best Split AC Under 50000 comes with a swing processor along with dew-clean technology to ensure healthy air. It is a 5 star rated product that consumes less electricity as compared to others.





This Daikin AC is also loaded with 3D airflow that ensures 4-way automatic uniform cooling at every corner of the room. Daikin Split AC Price: Rs. 45,490.







Hitachi 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC

Hitachi is a famous air conditioner brand, this best AC comes with a copper condenser coil for super fast cooling and this 1.5 Ton Split AC is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms.

It has been available in an Iconic wave design and this brand's air conditioners have been designed to keep you cool and work efficiently up to 52-degree temperatures. Hitachi Split AC Price: Rs. 37,114.





FAQs: Best Split AC Under 50000





1. Which brand is best in split AC?

LG, Carrier, Voltas, And Daikin are the best AC brands in India that are known for uniform cooling and best option to buy in 2023.





2. Which 1.5 ton split AC brand is best?

Voltas Inverter air conditioner is one of the best Split AC Under 50000 in India.





3. Should I buy a 3-star or 5-star AC?

Always go with a 5 star air conditioner that is known for less energy consumption.





4. Which is the No 1 split AC brand in India?

Voltas is one of the leading Split AC brands in India that has a wide range of options and is best for home use even in 52 Degree temperatures.





