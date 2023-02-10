OPEN IN APP

    Best Samsung AC in India (February 2023)

    Samsung AC: Looking for a reputed brand air conditioner? Samsung is one of the trusted brands that have a great quality air conditioner that is suitable for every home. It's time to beat the heat with these best AC.

    By Sumit Bansal
    Updated: Fri, 10 Feb 2023 12:02 PM (IST)
    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Get Up To 40% Off On JBL, F&D, And Sony Home Theatres
    Best Samsung AC in India (February 2023)

    Samsung AC: India is majorly known for their climate changes all over the year and then has to face hot and humid weather. Air conditioners are the only solution for extremely hot days and there are some leading brands that offer great quality air conditioners for better cooling with less maintenance Samsung is one of them. 


    Samsung is one of the trusted and reputed brands worldwide, with their mobile being the most popular, South Korean giant also sells a variety of home appliances including air conditioners. They have a wide range of split AC from 1 Ton to 2 Ton depending on the star rating and features. If you are seeking a top-brand AC, then here are the best Samsung AC in India that are perfect for home use. 


    Read More: 5 Star Air Conditioners 2023


    Best Samsung AC in India To Beat The Heat 

    Here are the best AC in India from the Samsung brand which is trusted by millions of Indians. Select as per the budget and features.  

    Best Samsung AC

    Price in India

    Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC

    		 Rs. 45,099

    Samsung 1 Ton Inverter Split AC

    		 Rs. 35,699

    Samsung 2 Ton Inverter Split AC

    		 Rs. 54,490

    Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology

    		 Rs. 39,990


    Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC


    Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC comes with an inverter compressor that has variable tonnage technology for faster cooling and higher energy saving making it one of the best AC in India. 

    Samsung ac

    Check Here

    It is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms as it has been equipped with a copper condenser coil for uniform cooling with less maintenance. This air conditioner uses next-generation R32 refrigerant which also helps in conserving the Ozone layer.  Samsung AC Price: Rs. 45,099



    Samsung 1 Ton Inverter Split AC


    It is one of the best Samsung AC in India which is perfect for small rooms. This 1 Ton Split AC comes with a special home-alone mode which is perfect for adding day cooling with maxim power savings. 

     

    best ac

    Check Here

    The inverter compressor adjusts the cooling as per the heat demand and it also comes with a 4-way auto swing for a wide coverage of air throw that allows the room to be cooler faster than ever. Samsung AC Price: Rs. 35,699



    Samsung 2 Ton Inverter Split AC


    This 2 Ton AC is perfect for large rooms as it has been equipped with a copper condenser coil, and it offers maximum cooling with less maintenance. It is one of the best Samsung AC in India that comes with special features like auto mode, fast cool, good sleep mode, and more. 

    Samsung ac

    Check Here

    This air conditioner comes with auto clean mode that cleans it automatically when the AC is off. It is perfect for large rooms like living rooms, halls, etc. Samsung AC Price: Rs. 54,490



    Samsung 1.5 Ton Windfree Technology


    This best AC from Samsung comes with a 100% copper condenser with durafin ultra coating that offers amazing cooling with less maintenance. It is a 1.5 Ton AC which is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. 

    best ac

    Check Here

    It is one of the best Samsung AC in India that comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the power depending on the heat load making it more efficient than ever. Samsung AC Price: Rs. 39,990



    Explore more best Samsung AC in India here on Amazon


    FAQs: Best Samsung AC in India. 


    1. Which company AC is best?

    LG, Samsung, Voltas, and Carrier, are the leading air conditioner brands in India that are known for their unbeatable performance. 


    2. Can we buy a Samsung AC?

    Samsung is one of the trusted and reputed brands in the world, they have the best AC in India that is known for uniform cooling with less maintenance. 


    3. What is the price of a 1.5-ton 5-star Samsung AC?

    The lowest price of 1.5 Ton AC with 5-star rating is around 45,309. 


    4. Which AC brand is the cheapest in India?

    Voltas ACs are known for their good cooling performance and their air conditioners are available at affordable prices.  


    Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon. 

    Related Reads
    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.