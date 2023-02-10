Best Hitachi AC in India (February 2023)

Hitachi AC: Famous Japanese manufacturer Hitachi is one of the leading brands for many home appliances and has a specialization in air conditioners. The company offers a wide range of air conditioners in almost every price category and making it the perfect brand majority in south Asia.





Hitachi has a wide range of window ac and split ac that is known for amazing cooling with less energy consumption. Thanks to their cutting-edge technology that offers optimum cooling even on the peak summer days. However, it is difficult to choose the best Air conditoner of all. Here we have shared the details of the best Hitachi AC in India to deal with the hot summer season.





Best Hitachi AC in India For Extreme Hot Weather

It's time to deal with hot days with the best AC in India offering the best Hitachi brand. Select as per the budget and features you want.





Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC





The 1.5 Ton Ac is perfect for small to medium rooms, this Hitachi AC comes with a copper condenser coil that offers uniform cooling with very less maintenance. It is equipped with an inverter compressor that adjusts the cooling to power the heat load making it one of the best 1.5 Ton Split AC to buy in 2023.

It has been specially designed with stepless compressor control that checks indoor and outdoor conditions leading to uninterrupted cooling. Hitachi AC Price: Rs. 41,990.







Hitachi 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC





It is one of the best Hitachi AC in India that comes with a 100% inner grooved copper tube that ensures faster cooling with its turbulent refrigerant flows that enhance heavy transfer rate. The new-age Best AC from Hitachi has been designed to keep you cool even at 52-degree temperatures.

This Air conditioner helps to cut down the humidity level inside the room and achieves set temperature faster. Hitachi AC Price: Rs. 37,990.







Hitachi SPLIT AC - 2.0 Ton AC





The 2 Ton Air conditioners are perfect for large-size rooms, this Hitachi AC comes with an inverter compressor for less energy consumption and the highest performance. It also comes with a high-density filter, and an anti-bacterial filter making it one of the best AC in India.





Further, it monitors the temperature and humidity in your area and modifies the temperature and fan speed at the touch of your button. Hitachi AC Price: Rs. 50,500.







Hitachi 1.5 Ton Window AC





It is one of the top-selling Window AC in India, this 1.5 Ton AC comes with a copper condenser coil and also requires low maintenance. This Best AC also comes with a unique alert that reminds you to clean the filter at regular intervals.

Hitachi's intelligent Penta sensor technology with its advanced microcontroller offers perfect cooling even in extreme summer conditions, optimizes cooling in load variation, and protects critical components of the AC. Hitachi AC Price: Rs. 39,500.







Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC





It is one of the best Hitachi AC in India for small rooms especially. It is equipped with a copper condenser coil for better cooling and also requires low maintenance as compared to others.

Hitachi has been one of the trusted brands in the Indian market for many years. It is a 5 star air conditioner that consumes less electricity making it more durable than ever. Hitachi AC Price: Rs. 28,130.





FAQs: Best Hitachi AC in India





1. Is Hitachi a good AC company?

Hitachi has the best AC in India that is budget friendly and known for its uniform cooling and durable lifespan.





2. Why is Hitachi AC costly?

The Hitachi AC is known for its quality performance and the quality comes with great pricing.





3. Which AC company is best, LG or Hitachi?

Hitachi is much better as compared to LG air conditioners. It is recommended to buy a 5-star rated air conditioner for better energy efficiency.





4. Is Hitachi a premium brand?

It is one of the global premium brands for the best AC in India, they have an affordable price range in India without compromising with the quality of cooling.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.