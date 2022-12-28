5 Best Fire Boltt Smartwatch: Easy On The Pocket To Revolutionize Your Life

Fire Boltt Smartwatch: Fitness bands, smartwatches, and many other health-tracking devices have gained popularity in recent times. With the fast-growing pace, the smartwatch has made our life easier in many ways. You can keep a check on your health, pick up and receive calls, check notifications and read messages, play music, and do many other things just with a tap of your wrist. You can get the best one without burning holes in your pocket. Fire Bolt Smartwatch comes at an affordable range and enables Bluetooth calling features. Founded by two young entrepreneurs Arnav Kishore and Aayushi Kishore this brand Fire Boltt has come a long way and is also one the most popular brand in the world of smartwatches. This was just an audio brand and today it offers fitness products too.





Fire Boltt watch appreciated for its high quality is the most popular among youngsters who look for a budget one with all the features along with stylish designs. This smartwatch monitors your sleep cycle, oxygen level, blood flow and also reminds you of the menstural cycle. Just a small device with so many features and health benefits. Fire Boltt smartwatch comes with unique calling features. You no longer have to take out your phone to pick up calls or view messages. Sync your phone to this smartwatch and you can do everything that even a smartphone cannot do.













Fire Boltt Smartwatch





The Fire Boltt smartwatch is decent and serves many purposes. Gear up to check some of the best Fire Boltt watches to transform your life while adding a style statement to your look.









Designed in three colors and a round dial shape this Fire Boltt watch lets you look glamorous. Talking about the features you can answer or make calls easily with great sound clarity. Featuring a sophisticated and elegant design you can keep a track of your calorie count, steps, check missed

calls, monitor your blood oxygen levels, and many other things that a normal watch cant do. You can even play games from your wrist. Flaunt this smartwatch to your friends and family. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,998.









This Fire Boltt smartwatch is water resistant and comes with 60 sports modes. There are many colors available in this watch and over 100 cloud-based watch faces. It has a wide screen size of

1.69 Inches to assist you in reading the messages and notifications clearly. This smartwatch comes with real-time 24*7 SPO2 / blood oxygen tracking, and dynamic heart rate monitoring. Besides all these, they offer a great battery life of about 7 days. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,499.











Explore this smartwatch which comes with a dial pad, speaker, and AI voice assistant to simplify your life. Whenever you are stuck in crowded places and your phone rings you do not have to take





your phone out. Just with a slight touch on this watch, you can receive calls easily. The 1.69 inches screen offers outstanding brightness. Connect your phone to this Fire Boltt watch and enjoy listening to songs. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 2,499.





Available in many stylish colors this smartwatch will match your attire and give you a fashionable look. Your great travel buddy you can play music and keep listening for hours as this Fire Boltt watch

has strong battery life. While walking, running, jogging, and even mediating you can keep an accurate track of all your activity counts with the help of this smartwatch. The watch is fit to withstand sweat, dust, and dirt. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 3,999.









With a smart, sleek, and modern design this smartwatch is a must-have. This comes with the feature of finding a phone through which you can easily locate your phone in case it gets misplaced.

The 120+ sports modes and built-in mic and speaker make this watch very useful. The attractive colors ensure your breathing exercise is fit and healthy with the breathing function. Fire Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 1,999.





Explore more options on the Fire Boltt smartwatch





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.